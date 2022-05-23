DWTS Alum Talks ‘Chemistry’ With Pro Partner

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore was a contestant on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside professional dancer Brandon Armstrong.

Moore, 51, opened up during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” about her relationship with Armstrong, who is a 27-year-old professional dancer. Moore was on the show alongside Matt James, who is also a season 30 “Dancing With the Stars” alum.

Moore Sees Armstrong As Her ‘Baby Brother’

Cohen asked the former “Bachelor” if there were “any sparks” between Moore and Armstrong during the season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Anybody that is around Kenya just gravitates toward her, so it could’ve been that,” James said. “I wouldn’t be surprised.

Moore shared that she and the dancer did have “great chemistry” together, though she saw their relationship as more of a friendship than any other type of relationship.

“He’s like my baby brother,” she shared.

Moore is going through a divorce from her husband, Marc Daly, after four years of marriage. The couple has been married since 2017 and welcomed their child, Brooklyn, together in 2018.

A year later, the couple separated and then split again in 2021 after getting back together for a period of time in 2020.

On the May 15 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” she said she was still in the process of getting a divorce, per People.

“I feel like it’s been going on for years too,” she said. “I want it to be over. The hold-up is on the other side.”

When host Andy Cohen said he was “sorry to hear” that the divorce had yet to be finalized, Moore agreed with him.

“I’m sorry to hear that too,” she said. “Get me free! Get me free!”

Armstrong Is Now Engaged

Since season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” wrapped up, Armstrong has taken a new step in his relationship with social media manager Brylee Ivers. The couple got engaged just months after the season ended and will be planning their wedding in 2022.

In a preview clip for the new season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Moore says she loves Armstrong.

“I have been in Los Angeles so that I can do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ darling! Yesss!” Moore says in the clip. “Brandon Armstrong is my ‘Dancing’ partner. I love him so much. Everything about him, his personality – he’s giving, he’s kind, very handsome and he definitely knows how to move his hips.”

In a separate clip, she said, “It’s fun dancing with him. He’s just the best. Very opinionated, very smart. Like, we stop sometimes and we’ll talk for, like, an hour.”

The couple ultimately finished in 10th place on “Dancing With the Stars” together, as they were eliminated in the front half of the competition.

After being eliminated from “Dancing With the Stars,” Moore took to Instagram on October 28 to share what the show meant to her.

“What an amazing experience- a dream I’ve have for 16 years when I would watch @dancingabc with my Grandmother Doris who I lost to Alzheimer’s in 2017,” she wrote at the time.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

