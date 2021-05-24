DWTS’ Keo Motsepe Opens Up About Chrishell Stause

Does “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Keo Motsepe want to reconcile with ex-girlfriend Chrishell Stause? On a recent podcast, he weighed in on that, plus he revealed if he wished she was his partner on season 29. Read on to find out what Motsepe said and also how he “let go” after the breakup.

Motsepe Hasn’t Shut the Door on Reconciling With Stause

On a recent episode of “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jana Kramer’s podcast “Whine Down,” Kramer asked Motsepe if he wants to reconcile with Stause and he said, “I’m leaving that up to the universe.”

He later added that during season 29, he did wish that Stause was his partner, but it’s all “the universe” — “sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.”

Stause and Motsepe went public with their relationship after season 29 wrapped, though fellow contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that everyone on the cast knew about it long before it was public. But they split in late February after three months of dating, with Stause making some accusations on Instagram about Motsepe not being truthful with her.

“I was also 100 percent in [the relationship] as well, until revelations told to me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without lying,” said Stause.

Motsepe Says He Got Through the Breakup With the Help of His DWTS Family

Anne Heche’s Cha Cha – Dancing with the StarsAnne Heche and Keo Motsepe dance the Cha Cha to “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa on Dancing with the Stars 2020 premiere! 2020-09-15T01:55:12Z

In order to get through the breakup, Motsepe said he had to learn not to read stories about them in the media.

“I feel like the first few days [after the breakup], I would read things and I would be like, you know what, what does this do for me? WHat is this doing for me, for myself? Reading this … reading something negative, I feel this cringe in me. And then I read something positive and I’m like oh my god, the change of energy,” said Motsepe.

He also told “Entertainment Tonight” that he leaned on his “Dancing With the Stars” family, especially fellow pro dancer Emma Slater, to help him through it.

“I think knowing that they’re there, for me, that’s enough. I don’t ask for much. Just knowing that they’re there for me in any situation, that gives me comfort,” said Motsepe, adding, “And Emma [Slater], I love Emma with my heart. She’s the sweetest. There’s just something about Emma’s voice, when she calls or when I talk to her … she just talks and I’m like, ‘Yeah! Yes, I got you.'”

Motsepe Says Now He’s ‘Flying Like a Bird’

Jodie & Keo's Samba – Dancing with the StarsJodie Sweetin and Keo Motsepe dance the Samba to "Bun Up the Dance" by Dillon Francis & Skrillex on Dancing with the Stars' Season 22 Latin Night! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2016-03-29T02:19:48Z

On Kramer’s podcast, Motsepe detailed a ritual he does when he is in a rough patch with someone where he lists the negative and positive things about their relationship and that’s how he knows what to do.

“If the negative is more than the positive, then I’ll scratch that and I’ll light a fire and I’ll let go,” he said, indicating that he makes a physical list and then burns it as a way to let it go.

“When I let go of something, [it’s] done. It’s like it never happened,” said Motsepe.

He also said that it was hard going through the breakup after the death of his mother in January.

“[Losing my mom] was rough. The person I turn to when things hit the fan is my mom and not having her … there were days when I looked at the walls and they were pitch black,” said Motsepe, adding, “I’m still grieving.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

READ NEXT: One DWTS Winner Admits They Didn’t Deserve to Win