Fans Think ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Was Fired

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” believe a former professional dancer on the show has been fired and has no chance of coming back for the upcoming season.

Keo Motsepe was first a professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars” during season 19 of the show when he was partnered with Lolo Jones. Then, he was partnered with Charlotte McKinney, Chaka Khan, and then Jodie Sweetin before taking season 23 off.

In season 24, Motsepe was partnered with Charo, and he continued on the show in season 25 with Barbara Corcoran, season 26 with Jennie Finch Daigle, season 27 with Evanna Lynch and then season 29 with Anne Heche. He did not appear on season 30 of the show.

Now, some fans are saying they don’t think he’ll ever return to the competition.

Some Fans Think Something Happened Behind-the-Scenes

Some fans think that something happened behind the scenes to get Motsepe kicked off the show.

“Is Keo out of DWTS for good, or is there a possibility he’ll be back?” one person wrote on Reddit.

In the replies, many said they thought Motsepe was done with the show for good.

“It’s hard to say, he’s been pretty isolated from the other DWTS pros since getting let go and aside from the Alfonso Ribeiro co-host announcement, he hasn’t really posted/reposted anything DWTS-related,” one person wrote. “On the other hand, Conrad Green wasn’t part of the team that hired, demoted, re-promoted, re-demoted, re-re-promoted and let him go so maybe if he’s still on good terms with some of the remaining production team, they can vouch for him with Conrad.”

Some Thought Motsepe Was Cut For Personal Reasons

Some thought he was cut for more personal reasons, however.

“Complete speculation but DWTS cutting Keo while actively and openly looking for diversity makes me feel like he was cut for personal reasons,” one reply reads. “Nobody really interacts with him anymore and people were tagging executives on that Mexico video Gleb posted. He was never appreciated on this show anyways and should go international if they don’t bring him back this year.”

The video was published in May 2021 and featured Gleb Savchenko and Keo Motsepe allegedly partying with much younger women. Savchenko was on “Dancing With the Stars” again after the video, however.

“Yeah he’s gone. I think there are things that we don’t know and probably reasons why he was fired,” another reply reads.

One person wrote, “Seems like he’s done. He’s been performing in shows with Anna [Trebunskaya], like Motown with a Twist and Dance to the Movies, and the pros that do those shows are the ones that aren’t coming back.”

Many others said they hoped that Motsepe will be returning to the show.

“I hope not,” they wrote. “I’d love to see him return. I know he wasn’t everybody’s favorite, but I enjoyed him. Whatever happened with him and the other pros hopefully wouldn’t influence the decision by not bringing him back.”

The cast for “Dancing With the Stars” is set to be released in early September, so fans will not have to wait long to find out if Motsepe will be returning to the ballroom.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

