Go Inside Keo Motsepe & Gleb Savchenko’s Friendship

One of the best “Dancing With the Stars” friendships is the bromance between pro dancers Gleb Savchenko and Keo Motsepe. They are each other’s rocks and Motsepe recently opened up about how much his friendship with Savchenko means to him.

Motsepe Said They’re Each Other’s ‘Chosen Family’

In a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Motsepe said that he and Savchenko have formed a tight bond over the years, having been through it all together.

“It’s been through hard, good, bad, whatever, we’ll always be there, and without judgment,” said the professional dancer. “It’s a very important thing. If you’re a friend with someone and there’s a lot of judgment, a lot of this, sometimes it kind of pushes you away in a sense. But I feel like with him, it’s just being there. It’s like chosen family.”

Over the past year, Savchenko has gone through a very public divorce from his wife Elena Samodanova and Motsepe had a public relationship and then break up with Chrishell Stause, who was Savchenko’s partner during season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars.” But they’ve been there for each other through all of it.

They most recently took a trip together to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy writing on Motsepe’s Instagram post about it, “You two need to just move to Cabo already.”

Motsepe Also Said Savchenko is a ‘Beautiful’ Father to His Girls

Savchenko and ex Samodanova have two daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3. Motsepe has been known to spend time with Savchenko and his girls and he praised his friend’s ability to be such a good father.

“I admire him in so many ways, like the way he is with his kids,” said Motsepe. “I feel like people don’t see that side of him, but I see that side of him and it’s so interesting. It’s a beautiful thing to see.”

Indeed, one look at Savchenko’s Instagram shows him having fun with his daughters all the time — and Motsepe (or other “Dancing With the Stars” pros) join in on the fun a lot as well.

They Also Love to Mess With Each Other

In an interview with US Weekly, Motsepe called Savchenko out for being shirtless all the time and “not just on the show.”

“We will go workout, me and him, and we’ll go in the gym, just the two of us in the gym, no one else, and he’ll pump himself up … and he’ll take his shirt off and I’m like, ‘Why are you taking your shirt off? It’s just me in here, there’s no one else.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I want you to get inspired looking at my body,’” said Motsepe with a laugh.

Motsepe then gets his revenge by pranking Savchenko in public. Motsepe said when they go out to a store, like Whole Foods, Motsepe will act like someone big and important is coming through.

“‘It’s Gleb Savchenko, move guys! … Guys, please move, move, move, it’s Gleb Savchenko!'” said Motsepe, adding, “He gets so embarrassed when I do stuff like that.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

