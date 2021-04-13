One DWTS Pro Calls Out Gleb Savchenko

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Keo Motsepe recently called out fellow pro dancer Gleb Savchenko. Read on to find out why and also what Motsepe does that really embarrasses his good friend.

Motsepe Said Savchenko Gets Shirtless All The Time

In an interview with US Weekly, Motsepe was asked which male professional dancer likes being shirtless the most? He tried to hesitate, but he had to admit that it’s totally Savchenko — and “not just on the show.”

“We will go workout, me and him, and we’ll go in the gym, just the two of us in the gym, no one else, and he’ll pump himself up … and he’ll take his shirt off and I’m like, ‘Why are you taking your shirt off? It’s just me in here, there’s no one else.’ He’s like yeah, ‘I want you to get inspired looking at my body,'” said Motsepe with a laugh.

So how does Motsepe repay Savchenko for all of that shirtless time? By embarrassing him in public.

“I embarrass him all the time when we’ll go to Whole Foods to whatever, buy groceries, and we’ll go together and then I’ll just act like, I’ll be like [waves arms], ‘Gleb Savchenko, move guys. Please move, move, move.’ He gets so embarrassed when I do stuff like that. I’m like, ‘Guys, guys, please move, move, move, Gleb Savchenko!'” said Motsepe.

The Two Have Been Good Friends For Years

Motsepe and Savchenko have been on “Dancing With the Stars” together since season 19 when Motsepe started on the show. Their friendship is well-documented on their social media feeds. Recently they vacationed together in Mexico with their then-girlfriends Chrishell Stause for Motsepe and Cassie Scerbo for Savchenko. Both couples have since split, but the Motsepe-Savchenko friendship is still going strong.

In a post from last fall to celebrate Savchenko’s birthday, Motsepe posed with Savchenko and his two daughters Olivia and Zlata, writing, “Happy birthday to you my brother. You are a good father to your daughters … love you my Fam! #thankuforbeingu.”

On Motsepe’s birthday a few months later, Savchenko posted a photo of them clowning around in bed and wrote, “It’s your birthday ‘Black Magic,’ wishing you love, health and happiness!”

And more recently, the two got together for a little salsa video together.

Savchenko went through a divorce from his wife Elena Samodanova last fall and clearly, Motsepe was supporting him through all of that, what with their trip to Mexico and so forth. Savchenko and Scerbo have also maintained a good relationship despite splitting shortly after their trip. Savchenko recently did an interview with Scerbo as part of her “Boo2Bullying” campaign where he talked about being bullied growing up as a male dancer.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 should premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

