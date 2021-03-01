Ex-Girlfriend Says DWTS Pro Keo Motsepe Was Caught in ‘Web of Lies’

Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe and his now ex-girlfriend Chrishell Stause, a former Dancing With the Stars celebrity, parted ways last week, and the reasons for the split have been coming to light since.

Multiple sources told Us Weekly that the reason for their breakup had a lot to do with lying and manipulation.

“Keo was caught in a web of lies,” one insider told the outlet.

The source added, “He’s not denying the fact that he lied to her and is truly ashamed about something he did… He genuinely loved her but made a big mistake. I don’t see them getting back together.”

Stause Slammed Motsepe Online Following the Split

Following the split, Stause took to Instagram to talk about the breakup, telling fans that she was upset about the way Motsepe was handling the breakup.

“Ok I TRULY wanted to keep this drama free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me,” she wrote at the time, referring to a comment about Motsepe being heartbroken and still recovering from his mother’s death. “Taking the high road is overrated sometimes!! I was also 100% in it as well, until revelations told [to] me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without lying.”

Motsepe’s mother died in early January. At the time he said in an Instagram live, “Woke up this morning to the most painful news ever. I lost the queen of my heart.”

She later posted about the breakup once again, saying that she appreciated when sources close to Motsepe acted more empathetic.

“Was I messy? Yes. But I appreciate this truthful, nonmanipulative change of tone,” she wrote. “I appreciate all of your supportive messages btw. Let my mess be a lesson to CALL OUT BULL S***. Ok dropping this. Back to peace and love and rainbows.”

The Couple Split After Three Months of Dating

Motsepe and Stause had been publicly dating for around three months, having originally confirmed their relationship ahead of a group trip to Mexico. Stause took Motsepe home to meet her family in 2020, and the couple shared Valentine’s Day posts for one another in February 2021.

The caption on Motsepe’s post was “I LOVE YOU BABY happy Valentine’s Day.”

Stause broke up with Motsepe, according to Us Weekly.

“She broke up with him earlier this week,” the source said. “There were multiple things that led to the breakup. Keo’s super upset over this and still trying to process it.”

At the time of the breakup, sources close to Stause spoke with E! Online.

“They had a fun time together but in the end, decided it would be best if they part ways. They are still friendly and cordial. It wasn’t a messy breakup, just wasn’t the right fit or right timing,” the source said at the time, though that has since been shown to be false via Instagram stories.

