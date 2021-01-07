‘DWTS’ Pro’s Mother Died: ‘I Lost the Queen of My Heart’

There is sad news this week for the Dancing With the Stars family — professional dancer Keo Motsepe has lost his mother. He took to Instagram on January 6 to share his grief with his followers.

Motsepe Called Her ‘The Queen of My Heart’

In an Instagram story, Motsepe posted a photo of his mom with the caption, “I am gonna miss you, mama. I love you. #RIP.” And in an earlier Instagram live, he told his followers, “Woke up this morning to the most painful news ever. I lost the queen of my heart.”

Just a few days ago to mark the new year, Motsepe had posted a photo collage to Instagram of his friends and family, including his new girlfriend Chrishell Stause and a photo of his mom. He wrote on the post that 2020 found him “inspired” by humanity.

“While there are no words to describe the many challenges 2020 had in store for us, I find myself inspired by not only those I hold close to my heart but humanity. This year more than ever, I’ve seen people come together like never before, and while uncertainty is still in the air, I hope we continue being there for each other. Thank you all for your kindness and love, and may 2021 bring you joy, health and light,” wrote the Dancing With the Stars pro.

The last time he posted a photo of his mother before New Year’s Day was back on Mother’s Day 2020 when he posted a photo of the two of them together and captioned it, “Happy Mother’s Day Mamaka. I love you, #mothersday #love #thebestmomever #queen.”

And on Mother’s Day a few years earlier, Motsepe posted a photo of them captioned, “You are my everything.”

There is no word yet on the cause of death.

Stause Lost Her Mother This Past Year As Well

Back in July, the Selling Sunset star revealed on Instagram that she lost her mom Ranae after a long battle with cancer. She wrote, “In disbelief that you are gone. Feeling just about every emotion, but I find comfort knowing Dad is up there taking care of you and showing you the ropes like only he could. Absolutely heartbreaking watching you take your last labored breath, but there is a peace knowing you two are together again, free from the pain that plagued your time here.

A free spirit and rebel till the very end.”

Her mother died of lung cancer, the same disease that her father Jeff died from in 2019. In an interview with People during her time on Dancing With the Stars, Stause called the deaths “almost an ungrievable loss.”

“[With the divorce], you can slowly recover and get over. This one just feels like I’m adapting, as opposed to getting over it,” said Stause of losing her parents so close together.

Dancing With the Stars season 30 should return in 2021 but ABC has not announced when it will premiere yet.

