DWTS Fans Beg for Professional Dancer’s Return to the Ballroom

Some fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” are calling for the return of professional dancer Keo Motsepe, who was not in the ballroom for season 30 of the show.

Motsepe joined “Dancing With the Stars” for season 19, where he was partnered with Lolo Jones and finished in 13th place. He has been a professional dancer on seasons 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. In season 29, he also finished in 13th place alongside celebrity partner Anne Heche.

Now, some fans want Motsepe back in the ballroom after his season 30 absence.

Fans Think Motsepe Was Cut for an Extra Woman

Some people think that Motsepe was cut because season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” featured the first same-sex couple on the show, and the couple was made up of Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa. Usually, the celebrity woman would partner with a male professional dancer, so that could have been why Motsepe didn’t make the cut.

In a Reddit thread titled, “Keo Coming Back,” some people talked about why they thought he left and said they wanted him back.

“I think there’s always a chance,” one person replied. “If Val [Chmerkovskiy] is really done, and Artem [Chigvintsev] dealing with some issues, there may be some [male] spots open.”

Some, however, said they thought that Ezra Sosa, the newest professional dancer, would be made a professional with a partner ahead of Motsepe’s return.

Some Think Motsepe Was Not Given ‘a Fair Shot’

In the replies, some fans talked about the fact that they didn’t think Motsepe has really gotten to shine on “Dancing With the Stars” so far.

“I hope they do,” one person wrote. “He’s never really been given a fair shot, and I don’t understand why he gets pushed aside compared to other pros. Also, since the lineup isn’t very diverse you think the show would totally keep him around.”

Another person commented, “Yea I think so. They probably didn’t bring him back last season because they had three black male celebrities on the cast. I really hope the producers pair him up with a ringer next season because Keo is too good of a pro to not have won a mirrorball yet.”

“I hope he comes back,” another person commented on the post.

There will be no cast announcements for the future season of “Dancing With the Stars” until the fall of 2022, so fans have a long wait ahead before they know whether their favorite dancer will be returning or not.

Motsepe recently posted on Instagram, and fans also took to that comment section to ask him if he was coming back to the show. He posted a photo of himself in nature alongside the caption, “The beauty of all things lies in your ability to appreciate them.”

“I hope you get better partners on DWTS one day,” one person commented. I think you deserve that so ppl can see how talented and hardworking you truly are.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro is ‘Heating Up’ Instagram