Fans Think ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Is Out For Future Seasons

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” is set to begin in the fall of 2022, leading fans to speculate on which dancers they think will be returning to the show.

In a Reddit thread about professional dancer Keo Motsepe, who was last on the show for season 29, some fans said they hoped the professional would return, while others said they hoped the show would not ask him back.

Motsepe joined “Dancing With the Stars” for season 19, where he was partnered with Lolo Jones and finished in 13th place. He has been a professional dancer on seasons 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. In season 29, he also finished in 13th place alongside celebrity partner Anne Heche.

Many agreed that Motsepe would not be returning for season 31.

Fans Do Not Think Motsepe Will Return

The general consensus seems to be that Motsepe will not be returning to “Dancing With the Stars” anytime soon.

“I think something went down,” one person said. “Nobody really interacts with him much anymore, and with the way his breakup with Chrishell went down in which she basically called him a pathological liar makes me wonder if all of that is connected.”

Another person wrote, “I’m not expecting to see him back especially since Val [Chmerkovskiy] is likely back and Ezra [Sosa] is more likely to get a spot if there is one. There hasn’t been an uproar like when Artem [Chigvintsev] got cut.”

Some thought Motsepe might not want to return to “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’m sure it’s a good steady income but a the same time the show has done Keo no favors as a pro and as a person,” one comment reads. “He has been done dirty and treated like a lapdog. I think he would do himself a huge favor but moving on to bigger and better things elsewhere. He should consider going to ‘[Strictly Come Dancing]”

Some Fans Want Motsepe to Come Back

Some people think that Motsepe was cut because season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” featured the first same-sex couple on the show, and the couple was made up of Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa. Usually, the celebrity woman would partner with a male professional dancer, so that could have been why Motsepe didn’t make the cut.

In a Reddit thread from early 2022 titled, “Keo Coming Back,” some people talked about why they thought he left and said they wanted him back.

“I think there’s always a chance,” one person replied. “If Val [Chmerkovskiy] is really done, and Artem [Chigvintsev] dealing with some issues, there may be some [male] spots open.”

Some, however, said they thought that Ezra Sosa, the newest professional dancer, would be made a professional with a partner ahead of Motsepe’s return.

Many said they thought Motsepe was never treated fairly by the show.

“I hope they do,” one person wrote. “He’s never really been given a fair shot, and I don’t understand why he gets pushed aside compared to other pros. Also, since the lineup isn’t very diverse you think the show would totally keep him around.”

Another person commented, “Yea I think so. They probably didn’t bring him back last season because they had three black male celebrities on the cast. I really hope the producers pair him up with a ringer next season because Keo is too good of a pro to not have won a mirrorball yet.”

