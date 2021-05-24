‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Keo Motsepe Reveals Dream Season 30 Celebrities

Each professional dancer on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” has a dream partner as well as dream cast members for seasons on the show. Keo Motsepe recently revealed some of his dream cast members for the show.

In an interview with ET Online, Motsepe opened up about season 30 and his dream celebrity cast for the season, and since it’s a milestone season, his standards are pretty high.

He also revealed if he’s planning on making a return to the ballroom.

“Obviously!” he told the outlet. “Oh my god, I would love to be back, and I would love to win!”

Motsepe Hopes for A-List Celebrities on Season 30

When asked about the upcoming season, Motsepe shared his dream cast list, according to ET.

“One thing I know about the show is that it’s always full of surprises,” he shared. “So you never know… but I always leave the door to the unknown. It would be dope if they got A-list celebrities for season 30. Beyonce, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. People like Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, or, oh my god, Natalie Portman.”

Of course, Motsepe won’t know until later in the year if he’s been invited back to another season.

Motsepe added that one of his favorite things is talking with the other pros to speculate on the celebrities and who they’ll be paired with in an upcoming season.

“We’re always right!” he told the outlet. “You walk into the room and you’re like, ‘Yep, that’s exactly who I thought it was going to be. She’s my partner! I like that the show keeps us on our toes. They make us uncomfortable, and that’s a good feeling because you get excited, and I think that’s the beauty of the show. That’s why people love it.”

Motsepe Was Recently Criticized By Fans

Fans were upset after Gleb Savchenko and Keo Motsepe released a now-deleted video of them allegedly partying with much younger women, according to a Reddit thread and Twitter thread.

Motsepe and Savchenko are good friends, which has been well-documented. The pair often take vacations with one another, and they enjoy pranking each other while in public. They also like to dish on what it’s like to hang out with one another.

On Saturday, May 9, one fan took to Twitter to talk about an Instagram story that was allegedly posted and deleted by Savchenko.

“Gleb’s last story UMMM,” the person wrote. “Girlies looking a little young to me.”

Another fan replied to the tweet with the video, which appears to show Savchenko and Motsepe drinking and dancing with some young women at a bar. One of the women has her arms around Motsepe.

On the Reddit thread about the video, fans speculated about what the video showed and what they thought it might mean for “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I don’t know if ABC will actually fire them for that but it’s definitely not a good look for a show like ‘DWTS,’” one person wrote. “It’s just not their brand. Also I just hope those girls are actually older than what they look like.”

Follow the Heavy on Dancing with the Stars Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2021 for an all-new season. The new season will likely air starting in mid-September.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy Says He ‘Regretted’ One Freestyle