DWTS Pro Weighs In On Tyra Banks

Another “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer has opened up about Tyra Banks as host. Pro Keo Motsepe said in a recent interview that he thinks viewers should give her a break.

Motsepe Says Viewers Should Cut Banks Some Slack

In an interview with US Weekly, Motsepe said that Banks deserves the same respect and energy that the dancers and the viewers gave to Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

“When you’re used to something all the time, you’re used to the same people, the same energy — when you get used to that and when there’s change it’s a shock to everyone … but you have to also allow the new person or the new energy. You have to give that person the same energy that you gave the last person,” said Motsepe.

He added that a show as complex as “Dancing With the Stars” isn’t just about one person.

“‘Dancing With the Stars’ is not about one person. It’s a production,” said Motsepe. “There’s so many people that are behind the scenes that people don’t know about that make also the show. The dancers, the celebrities, the producers, the execs, the makeup, the hair — so many people that we all come together and that’s what people get to see every Monday night. Every person has input on what they do.”

Motsepe Thought Banks Did a Good Job For Her First Season

Banks’ first season was spotted by a few slip-ups, including misreading the elimination results one week. But Motsepe thought that overall, Banks was a good host her first season.

“I think she, as her first season, she did a good job and I think people at home have to allow the change, you know?” said Motsepe. “As long as every season is a different celebrity and they’re open to that, they should be open to a different judge, a different host, a different dancer. They have to be open to that.”

He continued, “It’s hard sometimes when there’s a change because you’re used to one thing, but I think change is always good.”

Still, viewers have been very vocal about wanting Bergeron and Andrews back, including some saying they won’t watch the show anymore with Banks as host.

For his part, Motsepe said that he’s still in touch with the former hosts and they’re doing well.

“Me and Tom, we text once in a while. I texted Erin I think like a week ago, she was just checking in … Tom, he texts and says hi, how’s it going?” said Motsepe. “It looks like he’s doing well.”

Motsepe was most recently paired with Anne Heche for season 29. They seemed to really hit it off, with Motsepe writing a tribute to her on Instagram after her elimination that read, “@anneheche thank you for being my partner this season. You have been such a light to me and everyone around you. From the very beginning, we connected through love, and everything we did this season was out of love. You showed up every day ready to work and never failed to put a smile on my face. Thank you for your bravery and sharing your story, you’re an inspiration to me and so many. I am so proud of all that we accomplished. I’m in your life forever now, don’t think you can get rid of me!”

There is no word yet as to which pro dancers are returning for season 30. “Dancing With the Stars” should premiere in September 2021.

