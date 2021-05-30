DWTS’ Keo Motsepe Clarifies ‘Worst Partner’ Comments

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Keo Motsepe recently cleared up the whole “worst partner” debacle, walking back the previous comments he made about Chaka Khan. Read on to find out what he meant to say and how his best friend Gleb Savchenko gave him so much flack about the original comments.

Motsepe Previously Said Chaka Khan Was The Worst Celebrity Dancer

In an interview with US Weekly, Motsepe was asked who the “worst celeb dancer” was and he signed and said, “I’ll say Chaka Khan.” But he had a very good reason.

“I remember asking her why do I have to rehearse 11 p.m. every night and she goes, that’s when I start working, that’s when she starts recording her music. … I had to adjust my schedule because I was like wow, when people go rehearse, I have to sleep,” said the professional dancer.

However, Motsepe wanted to clarify those comments in a recent episode of “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jana Kramer’s podcast, “Whine Down.”

“Let me just clarify [those comments],” said Motsepe. “I never said that. They asked me who was the worst partner on the show, then I said, ‘Oh my god, I remember season something when I danced with Chaka Khan, it was just like a tough season.’ I never said my worst partner. I just said it was a tough season.

He added that “because there was video,” he didn’t feel like he had to defend his comments.

“I didn’t feel like I had to defend myself because I know what I said. So when I saw that, I was like, ‘Wow. Wow.’ You see what the media does? Now I laugh at things. As long as I know the truth, I’m OK,” said Motsepe, adding, “The video is there and whoever wants to see it will see it and they’ll see the truth. I don’t need to defend myself.”

Gleb Savchenko Gave Him a Lot of Crap About It

Motsepe laughed recalling how his good friend and fellow professional dancer Gleb Savchenko called him up and was like, “Dude.”

“Gleb called me and was like, ‘Bro, did you just say your partner was the worst?!’ I said no, I didn’t and he listened to the video and he goes, ‘OK, you didn’t say that.’ But you see how the media takes it,” said Motsepe.

On the podcast, Motsepe also addressed how the media handled his breakup with reality star and “Dancing With the Stars” season 29 contestant Chrishell Stause. He said that ultimately, he had to just stay away from reading articles about their relationship.

“I know that for me, what got me through [the breakup] was just staying away from the media. Keeping my silence and staying away from everything and you know what, God will sort this out … I leave it up to him. I prayed a lot. I think God pulled me through,” said Motsepe.

Motsepe is hardly the first pro to have to walk back some harsh words about their celebrity partners. Cheryl Burke recently apologized for what she said about partner Ian Ziering, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy has publicly talked about not getting along with Hope Solo (among clashing with other partners as well).

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

