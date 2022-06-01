DWTS Alum Hits Back at Accusations of Being ‘Inauthentic’ In New Ad

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is hitting back at people who said that she faked eating in an advertising campaign.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum shared an advertisement for Beyond Meat on Instagram. During the ad, she eats a variety of different meals prepared with the Beyond Meat, though she is only shown chewing food, never actually biting into it.

That left some social media users thinking that she didn’t actually eat any of the food.

“I’m so inspired by @beyondmeat’s mission and excited to share their delicious plant-based products with all of you as their Chief Taste Consultant,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

Viewers Thought Kardashian Did Not Eat the Food

In the comment section, many people pointed out that they thought Kardashian hadn’t eaten any of the food.

“the hamburger wasn’t bitten,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “If I could laugh at this whole post I would.”

“I ain’t buying it cause you ain’t really eating it,” another person commented on the post.

Other people called the advertisement “inauthentic.”

“You didn’t even eat the food,” another wrote.

Many of the comments make claims that Beyond Meat contains harmful ingredients or is “poison,” and others asked about the ingredients. Some of the claims have been disproven, according to Forbes, however.

Kardashian Hit Back at Claims With a New Video

On her Instagram Stories on May 31, 2022, nearly a week after the original advertisement was posted, Kardashian hit back at the claims that she wasn’t eating the food.

In the clip, Kardashian is seen putting food in her mouth in outtakes from the commercial. She does remove the bun at one point in the video, she says to “cut carbs,” but she does take bites of the food in the outtakes.

In many of the new clips, Kardashian chews while looking at the camera.

Kardashian recently became a cover model for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

Kardashian wore a nude SKIMS swimsuit for the cover, and the gallery of images features multiple changes of clothing and venues. Former cover models include Beyonce, Kate Upton, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. Kardashian’s images for the outlet can be seen online.

Kardashian shared that she was inspired by a former cover model.

“I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves, I remember thinking that was just so cool,” Kardashian told Sports Illustrated. “But I still thought you had to be a professional model and a runway model.”

She also shared, “It was always really young girls. I don’t want to date myself or sound old. But in my 40s? That’s crazy! I never thought in a million years that I would be shooting one myself.”

The 2022 issue of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition also features the first woman who is visibly pregnant to model, Katrina Scott. Other models in the issue include Christen Harper, Kate Bock and Camille Kosteck.

WNBA players are also in the issue including Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Te’a Cooper, Nneka Ogwumike and DiDi Richards.

The issue was available to purchase on Newstands on May 19, 2022.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

