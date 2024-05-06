DWTS Alum Booed on Live Television

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant got a big surprise when she took the stage during Netflix’s live broadcast of “The Roast of Tom Brady” on Sunday, May 5. The audience loudly booed Kim Kardashian as she took the stage.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Kardashian Had to Wait to Begin Thanks to the Loud Booing

Kim Kardashian was booed at the Tom Brady Roast last night. https://t.co/MKd6gw1Kt5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 6, 2024

Us Weekly shared that the booing incident happened after Kevin Hart called Kardashian to the stage. Hart told the audience Kardashian would make a “special toast.”

Kardashian was immediately, loudly booed as she tried to speak. “Alright, alright,” she said to try to get the booing to stop. The booing continued for a few seconds longer, though.

Once she shared her jokes, the audience warmed up to the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant.

“I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” Kardashian quipped.

In May 2023, People noted that rumors about a romantic Brady and Kardashian pairing were swirling. There was even buzz that Kardashian was looking to buy a vacation home in the Bahamas near Brady’s home there.

A representative for Brady, as well as a source close to Kardashian, denied there was anything romantic happening between the two.

Kardashian Incorporated a Sex Tape Joke Into Tom Brady’s Roast

Kardashian further incorporated the dating rumors into her roasts of Brady. “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were and I’d never say if we did or not, I’d just release the tape,” she quipped.

The tape joke was a reference to Kardashian’s sex tape scandal that occurred in 2007, pointed out People.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum continued, “I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair, you remind me too much of my stepdad now.”

“Part of me thinks you would want to undress me, just to try on my clothes,” Kardashian added, with the joke referencing Caitlyn Jenner, the former spouse of Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner.

According to Page Six, Kardashian incorporated another comparison to Jenner. “I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example for you.

Kardashian continued, “She’s one of the greatest athletes in the world, who’s proved you can do anything in this next chapter. You can become a commentator, a far-right Republican or even a strong, confident woman.”

She also quipped, “Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players.”

Her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., was one of the attorneys who defended O.J. Simpson throughout his murder trial in 1994.

Brady Clapped Back at Kardashian

Kardashian closed out her time roasting Brady by saying, “I’m just here tonight to support you and celebrate you. I’ll give you the same advice I give all of my exes: good luck knowing the best is behind you.”

Brady took an opportunity to clap back at her later in the evening.

“I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” the retired NFL star began. He continued, “Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad.”

“Damn imagine getting booed at someone else’s roast,” joked a Redditor.

“Kim deserved it but I must admit she handled it really gracefully,” another Redditor suggested.

Someone else on Reddit questioned, “Has this country finally had enough of this vapid spectacle that is the Kardashians?”