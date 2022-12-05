Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Competitor ‘Relieved’ After Divorce

A former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor is said to be “relieved” after her divorce was finalized.

According to People magazine, Kim Kardashian — who competed on season 7 of the dance competition show — is feeling better now that the details of her divorce from Kanye West have been worked out and signed off on.

“[Kim and Kanye] had several initial disagreements that they were now able to agree on. Kanye ended up agreeing to most of the things that he opposed in the past,” a source told the outlet.

Kardashian and West tied the knot in 2014. After welcoming four children together, the two decided to go their separate ways. In January 2021, E! News reported that Kardashian and West had split. More than a month later, TMZ confirmed that Kardashian had filed for divorce.

While it has taken nearly two years for Kardashian and West to sort things out, their marriage is now officially over.

Kardashian Said She Feels Like a ‘Failure’ Following Decision to End Her Third Marriage

Things haven’t been super amicable between Kardashian and West since their split. In fact, West didn’t even respond to his ex-wife’s divorce filing until April 2021, according to Us Weekly.

Kardashian opened up about her decision to end her marriage on a previous episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t,” she said.

“I feel like a f****** failure. It’s my third f****** marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f****** loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy,” she added.

West Will Pay Kardashian $200,000 Per Month in Child Support

West and Kardashian will share custody of their kids and will both have “equal access” to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, according to TMZ.

The outlet also reports that West will be paying his ex-wife $200,000 in child support monthly. He will also be responsible for paying half of the tuition and other educational expenses that are directly related to his four kids.

“Although Kim and Kanye share custody [of the kids], Kim is the primary caregiver. They agreed that Kanye needs to speak to Kim in private about any complaints and not go public with them. She wants the kids to be protected. Kim hopes the co-parenting will be a bit easier from now on,” a source told People.

Other details, including the split of their various properties, will be executed according to the former couple’s prenuptial agreement.

Despite their tough road, Kardashian has tried to remain respectful of West, acknowledging that he will always be the father of her kids.

“No matter what goes on, [he’s] the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. So I just try to—as hard as it can be sometimes—I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids,” she told Ellen Degeneres in March 2022.

