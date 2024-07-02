DWTS Alum Wishes She’d Done 1 Thing Before Disastrous Ballroom Performance

Kim Kardashian cracked a joke about her short-lived stint on ”Dancing With the Stars.”

On June 30, 2023, “The Kardashians” star posted to her Instagram stories as she danced with pal Cade Huson at her sister Khloe’s 40th birthday party. Kardashian, 43, was lifted, spun, and twirled by Hudson after a night of drinking at her sister’s party. In her post, the mom of four noted that the alcohol took away her inhibitions on the dance floor.

“So apparently I was doing this multiple times til we shut the party down,” Kardashian captioned a clip of her impressive dance moves. “Damn I wish someone told me to have some shots before Dancing W The Stars and I might have lasted a bit longer @cadehudson22.”

“No recollection of this but thank you @cadehudson,” the 43-year-old captioned a second clip.

In 2008, Kardashian was partnered with pro dancer Mark Ballas for season 7 of the ‘Dancing with the Stars.” The couple was the third eliminated from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition that season. According to Dancing with the Stars Fandom, Kardashian averaged a lowly 18 points out of 30 during her brief time on the show.

Kim Kardashian Was ‘Traumatized By Her Bad Dancing on DWTS

Kardashian’s 11th-place finish did not sit well with her. During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” not long after her elimination, she explained why she refused to dance. “Did you see ‘Dancing with the Stars?’” she asked DeGeneres. “I’m traumatized. I got kicked off really soon on the show. I’ll never dance again.”

Kardashian added that her sisters used to make fun of her dance moves when they would go out to clubs. “So, I should have known that I wouldn’t do well.” She admitted. “I thought, fun costumes and stuff, why not?”

Fellow DWTS alum Milo Manheim said Kardashian gave him some advice when he signed on to the show years later.

“She doesn’t like dancing as much as I do, and I was like, ‘I’m about to do Dancing With the Stars, tell me, how was your experience?’ And she was like, ‘Milo, it’s the worst! Like, you get injured, you feel like an idiot,’” Manheim told Entertainment Tonight in October 2018. “And I was like, ‘OK…’ So that was kinda my advice from her.”

Kim Kardashian’s Brother Was Not Surprised She Didn’t Fare Well on DWTS

Kardashian’s brother Rob also talked about her time on the show when he was cast on the show three years later. “My sister’s not real competitive, so I don’t think this competition is really for her,” he told E! News in October 2011. “I’m competitive. It’s a good fit for me.”

Rob Kardashian and pro partner Cheryl Burke made it to the finals in season 13. They lost to J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff.

In a 2018 interview with Page Six, Burke said Rob Kardashian was one of her favorite celebrity partners ever on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“He was just so much fun and people didn’t have a lot of expectations with him,” she said of the reality star. “They thought that he was going to be eliminated before his sister Kim Kardashian did and then he ended up getting second place. …The goal was just to beat [Kim] and we came in second place.”

