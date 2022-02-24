DWTS Alum Claims Ex Is Causing ‘Emotional Distress’

Kim Kardashian is a household name, entrepreneur, and celebrity who competed on season 7 of “Dancing With the Stars.” Now, Kardashian is asking a judge to help finalize her divorce from Kanye West.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Kardashian asks a judge to help her get divorced faster.

“I very much desire to be divorced,” Kardashian states in the documents, per TMZ. She adds that she has asked her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West to stop talking about their divorce publicly, “but he has not done so.”

The two were married for seven years, and they share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Kardashian Says West’s Posts Have Caused Distress

The documents, which were also reported by People, state that West’s actions have been distressing to Kardashian.

“Since filing for divorce, Mr. West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over,” the documents state, according to People. “Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress. Terminating marital status should help Mr. West to accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties’ children.”

Kardashian says in the documents that she believes the divorce dragging on would cause “tension and anxiety.”

The Couple Signed a Prenuptial Agreement

According to TMZ, West and Kardashian signed a prenuptial agreement prior to their marriage, but it is still a cause of tension during the divorce. Radar Online called the prenup “iron-clad.”

“Both Kanye and I came into the marriage with significant separate property estates,” Kardashian states in the documents, per Radar Online. “We each wanted to protect our premarital assets and the earnings from those assets and any appreciation in the value of our premarital assets during our marriage.”

According to the outlet, the only property that would be communal property and therefore need to be split up by a court is “a home jointly” purchased by the couple.

TMZ also reports that West has said Kardashian should not move any money out of trusts, but Kardashian has responded that she has to in order to run her business.

The documents also say that West’s, “counsel’s bold statement that the parties’ prenuptial agreement is irrelevant does not make it so, nor does Mr. West or his counsel explain why this is so,” according to People.

Kardashian says in the documents that she does wish the marriage had been successful, but she no longer believes it can be repaired.

“I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Breaks Silence Following Divorce Announcement