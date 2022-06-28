DWTS Alum Slammed for ‘Tone Deaf’ Party

A “Dancing with the Stars” alum is under fire for an extravagant party she hosted at her home– just because her kids wanted to watch a movie.

DWTS season 7 contestant Kim Kardashian hosted an early party for the upcoming Universal Pictures film, “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” The computer-animated kiddie movie isn’t due out in theaters until July 1, but the Kardashian clan celebrated early with a party that some fans deemed to be “beyond” excessive.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Kardashian Showed Off Her Elaborate Party on Instagram

In a series of videos shared on her Instagram story on June 26, Kim Kardashian gave fans an inside look at the elaborate bash which was held at her California mansion.

In the video, the hallways of Kardashian’s home were shown lined with balloon archways and video screens before she took the camera outside to show off a Minions-themed foosball table, paint sets, “slime” and beads stations, and of course, a food table highlighted with a tiered minions cake. Life-sized Minions characters and dancers on rollerblades were also onsite in the backyard.

“So the kids wanted to watch the new Minions movie so we’re throwing Minions party today. How cute,” the mom of four said in the video. She added that she was probably “more excited” than the kids were for the event.

In addition to Kim’s children, North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, her sisters’ kids, including Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, appeared in videos and photos that surfaced online.

Fans reacted to the party in a Reddit thread, with many slamming it as an “excessive” event, especially considering it wasn’t even a birthday party.

“Holy s*** this is absurd and over the top,” one Redditor wrote.

“This is beyond over the top. The amount of balloons this family go through for a few photos makes my head spin,” another wrote.

“So much waste,” another agreed.

After another critic noted that people are literally “dying of hunger,” another wrote, “Meanwhile, I’m not sure how I’m going to have enough gas to get to work…very tone deaf with the rise of cost for living.”

“There’s never been public figures that more make evident the adage ‘money can’t buy taste.’ Everything is just so decadent and wasteful,” added another Redditor.

Others said the Kardashian-West kids are probably bored with all of the balloon arches and cake pops they get.

“Those kids are going to be nightmares of entitlement,” one commenter predicted.

And others felt that the party was so over-the-top that it appeared to be a promotional event and ad for the “Minions” movie.

Kim Kardashian Has Been Criticized for Spoiling Her kids

This is not the first time Kim Kardashian has come under fire by fans. In 2020, she asked her social media followers how they were keeping their kids entertained. The Kardashian-West kids live in a mansion that features a large playroom and home theater, as well as a swimming pool and outdoor basketball court, according to Cosmopolitan, so some commenters took offense to her question about having bored kids.

Speaking of that home theater, “The Minion” movie isn’t the first time Kardashian has screened a film at her home before its release. In March 2022, she hosted a private screening of “The Lost City” in her home movie theater, The Sun reported at the time.

