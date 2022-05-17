DWTS Alum Kim Kardashian Roasted for ‘Futuristic’ Photos, Wearing Gloves in Water

On May 16, 2022, Kim Kardashian was named one of four cover models for the Sport Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2022.

The reality television star participated in a photoshoot for the publication, appearing in the Swimsuit Issue for the first time at age 41. Kardashian had her glam shoot in the Dominican Republic with photographer Greg Swales, according to the outlet.

The vision for Kardashian’s shoot was less traditional than Swimsuit Issue shoots in the past. The outlet indicates that stylists wanted the outcome of the shots to have a “futuristic” vibe and that some various props — including a motorcycle and a surfboard — would be used to achieve that goal.

“The world may label them one way, but we want to focus our lens on all the ways they see themselves and how they own who they are. No matter your age, whether you’re a new mom, partner, sister, entertainer, athlete, entrepreneur, advocate, student, mentor, role model, leader or dreamer—or all of the above—we want to celebrate these women, their evolution and the many dimensions of who they are,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day explained.

Shortly after the photos of Kardashian were released, fans took to Reddit to discuss.

Kardashian’s Photos for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Were Criticized by Fans

In the photo chosen for Kardashian’s cover, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star appears in a tan string bikini complete with full arm gloves in the same color. She posed with part of her body in the water while she rested her gloved hands on a rock formation in front of her.

Several fans were left confused by the flesh-hued gloves.

“Petition to ban gloves. Why tf is there gloves with a SI shoot,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the photos.

“I’m so over the weird sunglasses and gloves – and what is up with the helmet?” someone else added.

“Okay for real tho WHATS WITH THE GLOVES?!?! The cover photo is nice, hell they all are but she has gloves on. It’s just so weird,” a third comment read.

“Wait are those gloves in the first pic,” a fourth Redditor asked.

In some of the other photos, Kardashian had on a black bikini and full-arm gloves as she sat on a surf board.

Kardashian Wore a Helmet in Some of the Photos & Fans Didn’t Love That Look, Either

Aside from the gloves, several Kardashian fans weren’t on board with the “futuristic” vibe and didn’t love that the star was wearing and/or holding a motorcycle helmet in some of the photos. She was also criticized for the various sunglasses that she wore during the shoot.

“What the hell is the theme?!? Is it surfing in a river with a helmet on?” one person asked sarcastically.

“I always paddleboard without a paddle with latex gloves and a helmet on,” another sarcastic comment read.

“What’s with the helmet and glasses? No more kanye kim. When shes her natural self shes WAY more sensual and alluring. And comes off more confident and comfortable. That’s your look kim. Come on,” a third comment read.

“I hate this styling. The black bikini on the surfboard looks so good but then the helmet ruined it, ugh,” someone else wrote.

