‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Lands Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Shoot

Kim Kardashian, reality TV star, law student, businesswoman and “Dancing With the Stars” alum, has officially added another milestone to her career. She’s a 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model.

The star joins Ciara, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu as cover models for the issue.

Kardashian wore a nude SKIMS swimsuit for the cover, and the gallery of images features multiple changes of clothing and venues. Former cover models include Beyonce, Kate Upton, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. Kardashian’s images for the outlet can be seen online.

Kardashian Was Inspired by Banks

Kardashian shared that she was inspired by a former cover model.

“I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves, I remember thinking that was just so cool,” Kardashian told Sports Illustrated. “But I still thought you had to be a professional model and a runway model.”

She also shared, “It was always really young girls. I don’t want to date myself or sound old. But in my 40s? That’s crazy! I never thought in a million years that I would be shooting one myself.”

The 2022 issue of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition also features the first woman who is visibly pregnant to model, Katrina Scott. Other models in the issue include Christen Harper, Kate Bock and Camille Kosteck.

WNBA players are also in the issue including Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Te’a Cooper, Nneka Ogwumike and DiDi Richards.

The issue will be available to purchase on Newstands on May 19, 2022.

She Offered Advice to Her Younger Self

As part of her cover model duties, Kardashian wrote a letter to her younger self, specifically to herself as a high school senior. In the letter, she outlines briefly how far she has come in life since high school.

She shared that she would find her passion for helping people while scrolling through Twitter and seeing a video about Alice Johnson, who she helped free from prison.

“Soon you’ll have a new ‘it’: becoming a lawyer,” Kardashian writes. “And being your best will mean passing the California bar exam.”

She goes on to say that not everyone will believe in her or thinks he’s helping other people.

“The loud talkers are going to make noise,” she writes. “I lefto ut the part where you’re on a reality show; because of that, you’re not always going to be respected. You’re going to have to work harder to show people you come from a nice, normal family. It’s going to take some getting used to.”

She also talked a bit about social media and how it can be “fun and embarrassing and amazing and stupid.”

“But you’re going to become a more private person and you’re going to come to realize that the way to get your story out there-the actual narrative, the truth-isn’t by engaging but by doing,” she wrote.

