Former DWTS Contestant Paired With Mark Ballas Trashes Performance

Though Mark Ballas is no longer on “Dancing With the Stars,” he was a fan favorite pro, and his choreography was always top notch.

Ballas had several big name celebrity partners, from “Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure to Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman. However, there’s one former contestant that was not a fan of her time on the show.

On the premiere episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, Kim Kardashian shared that she probably shouldn’t have done DWTS. Kardashian doesn’t have any issue with Ballas or anyone on the show, but more her ability — or lack thereof — to dance.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kardashian Feels That She Shouldn’t Have Done DWTS

When Kardashian told her family that she was asked to do “Saturday Night Live,” she discussed her past experience on a live television show. She was part of the DWTS season 7 cast in 2008 — and it sounds like she regrets joining the show.

“Everyone around me is like, ‘you have to do this,’ and I get it, it’s so cool,” Kardashian said, referencing her SNL opportunity. “But I always put myself in these situations that I think I’m fulfilling other people’s dreams, honestly, of like, my moms,” Kardashian she added.

“I don’t know why I did ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ I suck,” Kardashian said. A clip from her time on the show aired in which judge Len Goodman gave her some advice. He told her that she had to come out and “sizzle” and said that’s not what she did.

“Absolutely sucked. That’s just so not me. If you know me, like, it’s not me,” she added.

While at an outdoor dinner with the whole family (except for Kendall Jenner who was sick at the time), Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, weighed in — and took a shot at her daughter’s lack of rhythm.

“You’re more funny than you can dance, so, just look at it on the bright side,” Jenner said.

Kardashian and Ballas were the third couple eliminated that season.

Ballas Previously Spoke Out About Having Kardashian as a Partner on DWTS

Kardashian isn’t the only one who feels that she wasn’t a great fit for DWTS. In an interview with the Orlando Sentinel in 2014, Ballas revealed his feelings about having the reality star as partner on the show.

“She “wasn’t the best dancing partner. I love her, she’s awesome, we became good friends. I know the family well. Dancing was not her thing, but she’s a great girl,” Ballas told the outlet.

Ballas was on DWTS for several seasons; 5-22, and season 25. He left the show in 2018 to pursue other things.

“I’ll miss competing and creating outside the box. However I am looking forward to this new chapter and venture that is beginning shortly. I will soon have news for you all on where you can find me, I hope to see many of you there,” he wrote on Instagram announcing his departure, according to Us Weekly.

Ballas won two Mirror Ball trophies on the show; one in season 6 with Kristi Yamaguchi and the other in season 8 with Shawn Johnson.

