DWTS Alum, 46, Spotted Getting Cozy With 33-Year-Old

Season 21 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Kim Zolciak was spotted get close to Chet Hanks on the trailer for the “Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.”

“Kim is a MILF,” Hanks, 33, says during an interview. The footage in the trailer showed Hanks climbing in bed with Zolciak, 46. The teaser suggests that the two had some sort of fling while filming as they end up in an embrace.

“They were flirting. They didn’t hook up, but there was definitely an attraction between them,” a source told Us Weekly of the interaction. “[Kim] thinks he’s good-looking,” the source added.

“Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets” premieres on July 23 on MTV.

Kim Zolciak & Chet Hanks Aren’t Talking Post-Show

Sources told TMZ that Zolciak and Hanks did not hook up, despite appearing to have some strong chemistry. The outlet was able to confirm that Zolciak and Hanks exchanged numbers before leaving Colombia, where they filmed the show. However, the two haven’t been in contact — at least not regularly.

“Their connection isn’t as serious as it’s been made out to be,” TMZ reports.

Both Zolciak and Hanks went through some serious soul-searching while on the show. For example, Hanks spoke about growing up with super famous parents (Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson).

“I actually grew up feeling completely worthless,” he says in the trailer. In recent years, Chet Hanks has made headlines for a variety of reasons. In March 2021, ABC 13 reported that Chet Hanks’ then-girlfriend “filed a protective order against him in Fort Bend County.”

Two years later, in November 2023, Chet Hanks punched a burglar who was on his property, per the Daily Mail.

“In the commission of the burglary, Victim Hanks had to defend himself against the suspect and was able to subdue him until department personnel arrived on scene. The suspect was handcuffed and arrested at the location,” read a police statement, in part.

A few months later, in May 2024, the Daily Mail reported that Chet Hanks was pulled over in Venice Beach for driving without license plates on his car.

As far as Zolciak goes, she opened up about her marriage to Kroy Biermann, which has been on the rocks for months.

“Kroy does not want me here. When I go home, I’m gonna get divorced,” she said on the trailer.

Zolciak and Biermann filed for divorce in May 2023, but called it off two months later. A couple of weeks later, however, Biermann refiled.

Fans Reacted to the ‘Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets’ Trailer on Instagram

The trailer was uploaded to the official Instagram account for “The Surreal Life’s” page. Fans reacted to the teaser in the comments section, and many discussed Zolciak and Chet Hanks’ interaction.

“One thing about Kim is that she’s gonna do whatever it takes to stay relevant and get that bag,” one person wrote.

“Well now we know why Kim got divorce,” someone else added.

“I’m watching this just for Tom Hank’s son, who knew he was so fine!? Did anyone? Where has he been?” a third comment read.

“Chet and Kim are [trash],” a fourth Instagram user said.

