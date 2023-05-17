Friends React to DWTS Alum’s Shocking Divorce News

Season 21 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak has filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years, Kroy Biermann.

The news came as quite a shock to fans, many of whom loved Zolciak and Biermann together and really enjoyed watching their love unfold on television — not only on “The Real Housewives” but also on their spinoff Bravo show, “Don’t Be Tardy.”

Following news of the split, sources began speaking out to various publications, many stating that even those closest to Zolciak were shocked.

“Kim’s friends were shocked to find out that she and Kroy had marital issues and were getting a divorce. It was something she really kept hidden, even from her inner circle of friends,” a source told Us Weekly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Put on a ‘United Front’

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Zolciak and her former NFL star husband put on a “united front” and were able to fool their friends into thinking their relationship was fine.

“This is a complete shock and no one saw this coming. Kim and Kroy have always come off as ‘couple goals’ and seemed so in love,” a source told the outlet.

“Kim and Kroy haven’t been getting along for a while. Although publicly they showcased a united front, it wasn’t like that behind closed doors. The financial issues they have really started to add up and that is what ultimately broke the relationship,” a second source explained.

In court documents obtained by Heavy, Biermann claims the marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” Neither Zolciak nor Biermann have spoken out about the divorce. A rep for Zolciak had no comment when contacted by Heavy.

Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann’s Divorce Could Get Ugly

While the public isn’t 100% aware of the reasons behind Zolciak and Biermann’s divorce, sources close to the couple say that things could get really nasty as things move forward.

“Everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in,” a source told People magazine, adding, “Divorce is terrible but the kids are going to have to go through this in a very public manner.”

One thing that is particularly contentious seems to be the former couple’s respective custody requests. In court documents obtained by TMZ, Zolciak has asked for primary physical custody and joint legal custody of her four underage children, Kash, KJ, Kane, and Kaia. However, Biermann had his own request. In his court filing, he has asked for sole legal and physical custody of the kids.

In another report from People magazine published on May 9, 2023, a source said that Zolciak wants Biermann involved in the kids’ lives. “She’s not cutting the kids off from Kroy. She wants him to be involved as their dad,” the insider said.

Zolciak also has two older kids, Brielle and Ariana, who were adopted by Biermann when they were minors.

