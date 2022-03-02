Kirstie Alley Fires Back At Maks Chmerkovskiy, DWTS Host Defends Him

After “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy called his former partner Kirstie Alley out for her Ukraine comments, she made some pointed follow-up comments. Fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum Leah Remini jumped in to defend him and then Kirstie made some veiled threats to expose their secrets. Here is how the online feud is going down.

Maks Told Kirstie He Doesn’t Need Her Prayer & She Fired Back At Him

Don’t get too excited🤣🤣🤣🤣there are only two… but two too many never the less. One shoots her mouth off and has an IQ of about 75 and the other one like you to think he’s a hero .. gotta plot this out🤣🤣 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 26, 2022

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has been stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion after traveling there to start filming the Ukrainian version of “World of Dance.” He spent many nights in Kyiv, the capital city, hiding in a bomb shelter at his hotel until he was finally able to board a train to Poland and eventually fly back to the United States.

During that time, he was active on social media to keep his friends and followers apprised of the situation unfolding in Ukraine. At one point, he called out Kirstie Alley, his partner from seasons 12 and 15 of “Dancing With the Stars,” for her comment on the situation.

In a now-deleted tweet, Kirstie wrote, “I don’t know what’s real or what is fake in this war. So I won’t be commenting. I’ll pray instead,” to which Maks responded in an Instagram story where he wrote, “Dear Kirstie, We haven’t spoken in a while, but I clearly remember being right next to you while you were organizing trucks of aid during Hurricane Sandy and I remember all that you were saying to me about situations where innocent are suffering. That same energy is needed right now. No one needs your prayer if you don’t know what’s real or fake.”

After his response, Kirstie appeared to respond to his comment about her prayers in another now-deleted tweet, writing, “I don’t care what the punk a** t**** say. I believe in the power of prayer. I will continue to pray for the people of Ukraine. Putin is a c__t and a coward and I’ll pray his own soldiers refuse to do his dirty work. PS, I pray to the same God you do. So get over your nasty selves.”

The tweet is gone, but Leah Remini, who competed on season 17 of “Dancing With the Stars” and has also guest-hosted the show several times, shared a screengrab on Twitter.

Leah Remini Defended Maks & Called Kirstie One The ‘P**** A** Scientology B****es’

1. Whoa… looks who’s talking now. So tough. So opinionated. I got your “punk ass twat” right here and I will raise you one. That’s to you and the rest of you pussy ass Scientology bitches (men & women) who are very brave on social media but can’t handle any real confrontation. pic.twitter.com/eupWEOLVgf — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) February 27, 2022

In a Twitter thread where she shared the screengrab of Kirstie’s tweet, Leah railed against Kirstie’s comments, defending Maks being in a “war zone” where “innocent people are dying.” Leah also criticized Kirstie being a Scientologist — Leah famously left Scientology and now is very outspoken against it and its practices.

Leah wrote:

1. Whoa… looks who’s talking now. So tough. So opinionated. I got your “punk a** t***” right here and I will raise you one. That’s to you and the rest of you p**** a** Scientology b****es (men & women) who are very brave on social media but can’t handle any real confrontation. 2. Anytime. Anyplace. Stop with the fake tough talk and bring it. You all have been invited to the table many times to handle this face-to-face. But you can’t handle it. 3. By the way, none of this is very Christian of you of you

@kirstiealley. Your friend Maks is in a war zone and innocent people are dying. Pretending you pray to any God is sad. I wish you did. Stand by your own belief system which tells you there is no God.

In a previous tweet, Leah also criticized the fact that she thinks Kirstie speaks out about “things she knows nothing about like mental health, psychiatric drugs, and virology,” but she had not yet commented on Putin or the “killing of innocent people” in Ukraine.

Following Leah’s response, Kirstie tweeted twice and it appears as though she is saying Leah “shoots her mouth off” and has a low IQ and Maks would “like you to think he’s a hero.” She also threatened to reveal their secrets.

“Almost time to take off the gloves. I have a curtesy (sic) police to not publicly reveal secrets about other celebs, but I’m done with the public lies and covert jabs. And not so covert,” wrote Kirstie, adding, “Don’t get too excited, there are only two… but two too many never the less. One shoots her mouth off and has an IQ of about 75 and the other one [would] like you to think he’s a hero. Gotta plot this out.”

As of yet, she has not appeared to reveal any secrets about Leah, Maks or anyone else.

If you’d like to know how you can help the people of Ukraine, Maksim and Peta have both pointed to Bethenny Frankel’s B Strong organization, which aids in humanitarian crises around the world. You can donate here.

