Newest DWTS Pro ‘Cried Multiple Times’ Ahead of Big Weekend

On January 27, 2023, the newest “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kiki Iwasaki took to Instagram to share how she had been feeling ahead of her engagement party.

“Kiks and I are celebrating this weekend and I’ve already cried multiple times just thinking about the people I get to embrace,” she captioned an Instagram video of a dance routine.

“This combo truly gave me every feeling of LOVE and it’s exactly how I feel today. My love for dance (obvs), but my love for Kiki, our pups and the love we share together. It’s what fuels me and putting those elements together is what my body releases,” she added.

Iwasaki is engaged to Chris “Kiki” Nyemchek, another professional dancer whom she met while competing on “So You Think You Can Dance,” according to People magazine.

Koko Iwasaki Said She ‘Can’t Wait to Marry’ Kiki Nyemchek

Iwasaki and Nyemchek got engaged on November 26, 2022. “Easy ask, easy yes,” they captioned a joint Instagram post, sharing photos of the beachfront proposal.

“I just keep replaying this moment over and over again. I’ve never been more surprised and caught off guard in my life. Messy hair, nails undone, sweat pants, and just the most raw version of myself,” Iwasaki captioned another post, calling the proposal “the most perfect moment of [her] life.”

Although the couple hasn’t announced when they plan to wed, they have been celebrating their engagement for several weeks and were feted with an engagement party during the last weekend in January.

“@kikinyemchek I can’t wait to marry you,” Iwasaki captioned an Instagram post ahead of the weekend’s events.

She later shared an update following the party.

“I am still trying to process this weekend. I cry (again lol) just thinking about every face I got to see. To see all my worlds together in one room with Kiki’s world all together, it was the highest high I’ve ever felt,” Iwasaki wrote on her Instagram Stories on January 31, 2023.

Koko Iwasaki & Kiki Nyemchek Are Starting to Plan Their Wedding

Without giving away a timeline, Iwasaki shared that she and her husband-to-be are starting to plan their wedding now that they have celebrated their engagement with family and friends. In a subsequent post on her Instagram Stories, Iwasaki thanked everyone who made their special weekend in New York City happen.

Iwasaki hasn’t been shy about sharing the love she has in her heart for Nyemchek. On Valentine’s Day 2022, for example, she penned a sweet messsage to her guy on Instagram.

“The other day before I went on stage, I was watching you dance and I felt this overwhelming rush of love, admiration, joy and gratitude all bundled up in one moment and I wanted to cry. Lol. Little do you know, (or actually you probably do know lol) that I have those moments all the time. Through the best and worst times, I know we’ll choose each other for life. I love you,” she wrote at the time. Eight months later, Nyemchek proposed.

