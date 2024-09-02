DWTS Fans Upset to Learn Another Pro Likely Cut

Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans are upset after finding out that Koko Iwasaki is unlikely going to be part of season 33.

With confirmation that Witney Carson is returning for the season, fans have assumed that Iwasaki is one of the female pros that hasn’t been asked back. For the most part, fans expect Carson, Jenna Johnson, Rylee Arnold, Daniella Karagach, and either Britt Stewart or Emma Slater (or both) on season 33. That leaves no spot for Iwasaki on the season’s smaller cast.

Iwasaki is dancing, however, but it’s highly unlikely she will be a pro.

“Some good early morning dancing,” Iwasaki captioned a post on her Instagram Stories on August 30. “The joy slowly pouring out my heart again is hard to put into words… this life phase feels so new, strong, and right. IDK how to explain but it’s exhilarating,” she added.

Some fans still think that the ballroom pro will be part of the season’s troupe. The full cast announcement will be made on Wednesday, September 4, on “Good Morning America.”

Many DWTS Fans Expressed Disappointment With Koko Iwasaki Being Cut

Iwasaki joined “Dancing With the Stars” as a pro on season 31. She was paired with “Jersey Shore” star, Vinny Guadagnino and the two finished the competition in seventh place. Iwasaki was brought back to compete on season 32 alongside actor Matt Walsh, but the two were the first sent home.

Now, it seems Iwasaki hasn’t been given a partner for season 33, which has some fans quite upset.

“F… these producers. Koko was a very succesful dancer before the show, she will continue to thrive. You go girl!!!” one person wrote.

“Koko was one of my faves! I was always so drawn to her in any group number! I love her dancing and can’t wait to see what she does next,” someone else added.

“Good for her. I cant imagine the pain and sadness she probably feels as she watches her fellow peers prepare for the season. It forced her to find something new. She’s so amazing and I just feel so bad for her because she has so much potential as a DWTS pro but got dealt a really stupid hand,” a third Redditor said.

“I really liked KoKo and I’m really sad to see her go but I hope that she has a good support system around her,” a fourth comment read.

Lindsay Arnold & Peta Murgatroyd Won’t Compete on Season 33

Two other female pros have confirmed that they won’t be competing for a Mirrorball Trophy on season 33. One of them is Lindsay Arnold.

“As many of you know, I was on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for close to 10 years. I stepped away from the show two seasons ago. And when I stepped away, I wasn’t like, ‘I’m done forever.’ It was just like, ‘this is what works for my life and let’s just take it a season at a time,'” Arnold said on TikTok on August 26.

She went on to explain that the timing just isn’t right for her and her family. Arnold last competed on season 30 alongside “Bachelor” lead Matt James. The two finished the competition in twelfth place.

Another pro who won’t be back in Peta Murgatroyd. After giving birth to her second child in just over a year (she has three kids total), the ballroom pro said her body isn’t ready to compete.

“I’m sorry. It’s not this season. It’s just too soon,” Murgatroyd said during an Instagram Live on August 29. “There’s no way I am ready, physically. You need to be top of your game for this stuff, and I don’t want to let anyone down. … It was a choice I really thought about a week before we get the call, and I thought ‘there really is no way this time,” she added.

