DWTS’ Newest Pro Teams Up With Fiance for Impressive Routine: WATCH

The newest “Dancing With the Stars” pro to join the squad shared a dance video with her Instagram followers that was extremely well-received. Koko Iwasaki and her fiance Kiki Nyemchek put together a choreographed dance for a class at Adrenaline Dance.

On March 21, 2023, both Iwasaki and Nyemchek posted a video of their routine to Instagram. “Fiances,” read the caption.

As Iwasaki and Nyemchek performed in a large, carpeted area, people in the room gathered around them and cheered as they hit their marks. They chose the song “Deport Them” by Sean Paul.

Many of Iwasaki’s DWTS family — and plenty of fans — reacted on social media.

Social Media Users Praised Koko Iwasaki & Kiki Nyemchek

Shortly after the post made its way onto Instagram, the comments section filled up with praise from other dancers and fans alike. Some DWTS pros, including Lindsay Arnold and Val Chmerkovskiy showed their support for the couple’s routine, while dozens of fans couldn’t get enough.

“Love those half time back rocks! And EVERYTHING ELSE,” read one comment.

“Yes throwback song! Keep them coming,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Gahhhh so good. This needs to be longer!!!!!” a third added.

“Kiki should be a pro on DWTS too! Hot couple!” someone suggested.

Iwasaki joined DWTS as a pro in season 31, dancing with “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino. She was previously on “So You Think You Can Dance,” which is where she met Nyemchek. The two got engaged in November 2022.

“Easy ask, easy yes,” the couple captioned a joint Instagram post at the time.

Koko Iwasaki Explained How She & Kiki Nyemchek ‘Create’ Together

After sharing their dance video on Instagram, Iwasaki took to her Instagram Stories to further explain how she and her fiance “create” together and why their system really makes them unique.

“When we create, we always try to fuse both our worlds in one, while making sure we’re on task. Whether it’s the music, musicality, the dynamic or the actual steps. It’s fun and challenging but it makes it very ‘use,'” Iwasaki wrote.

In another post, Iwasaki thanked her dance family for their love and support. Someone from Mpact Dance Project shared the video on the dance studio’s IG Stories.

“We adore these two so much! Not only are they insanely talented, but they make you feel seen and give their heart when they teach! We are lucky to know and learn from you both! Y’all bring lots of joy into the world,” the post read.

Iwasaki reshared it to her own Instagram Stories and added a response.

“I love my MPACT fam too much,” she wrote. “You guys mean so much to us & we are the lucky ones to be able to be a part of your family,” she added.

Then, when a friend reshared the video on his Instagram Stories, he mentioned being excited for the couple’s upcoming wedding, assuming they’d be putting together something super special for their first dance. Iwasaki reshared the post to her Stories and teased, “Get ready guyssss!”

Iwaskai and Nyemchek haven’t shared many wedding details with fans just yet.

