‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Gets Engaged: ‘Easy Yes’

The newest “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer, Koko Iwasaki, has announced her engagement to her long-time boyfriend, Kiki Nyemcheck.

“11/26/2022 – Easy ask, easy yes,” Iwasaki wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of the couple, the first with Nyemcheck down on one knee, the next with the couple embracing, and the third showing off the engagement ring.

In a separate Instagram Stories post, Nyemchek shared a photo of the couple kissing while holding the leashes of their dogs.

The couple met on the set of “So You Think You Can Dance” season 14, where Iwasaki was the runner-up and Nyemcheck came in fourth place. The dancers publicly announced their relationship in 2018.

They Received Love From the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family

The couple received plenty of love and support from the “Dancing With the Stars” family after announcing their engagement.

Peta Murgatroyd shared the photos on her Instagram Stories, writing, “one of my best friends @koko_iwasaki got engaged!!!! Finally! Haha! Those smiles and reactions make my heart sooo happy. I love you both!”

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Daniella Karagach wrote, “So so so happy for you guys!!!!”

Professional dancer Cheryl Burke also congratulated the couple.

“OMG! Yesss! Congratulations to th both of you. Couldn’t be happier,” she wrote.

Jenna Johnson, who worked with the couple on “So You Think You Can Dance” before they were a couple, also shared her thoughts about the engagement.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!! Crying again and again. Can’t wait for you to experience this next INCREDIBLE chapter of your lives!! It’s the absolute BEST!!!!,” Johnson wrote in the comment section.

They also received congratulations from Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Brandon Armstrong, and Sasha Farber.

The Couple First Shared Their Relationship Publicly on Instagram

In April 2018, Iwasaki posted a photo of the couple together romantically for the first time.

“I wanted to wait for a special time to post this picture or even post a picture of us in general, but then I thought about how silly that is, especially cause every day with you is so special,” she wrote at the time. “My love.. We screeeaaam of laughter together. We order 6 meals minimum at any restaurant and eat ALL of it. You bring out my biggest, most cheesiest smile and you adore me on my absolute worst days. Living life with you is pure bliss & I thank you for YOU every single day.”

In June 2023, Nyemchek shared a touching message for Iwasaki.

“I wish you a massive Happy Birthday,” he wrote. “You are the most special person in my life. I celebrate you everyday and I am so grateful to do it. I’m grateful for ALL of our moments together and I look forward to making more with you always and forever. I love you.”

During season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” Iwasaki took the floor as a professional dancer for the first time, pairing up with “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino. Iwasaki is headed out on tour with “Dancing With the Stars” in the coming months.

“Dancing With the Stars” is expected to return in the fall of 2023.