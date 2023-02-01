DWTS Pro Shares Wedding Update: ‘Overflowing With Emotions’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Koko Iwasaki was emotional after celebrating her engagement to her fiance, Kiki Nyemcheck, on January 28, 2023.

Iwasaki took to her Instagram Stories to share some photos from her engagement party and thank the people who made it possible.

“I am still trying to process this weekend,” she wrote, adding that she was crying while recalling the party. The dancer said she was happy to see her friends and family in the same room as her fiance’s friends and family.

She added, “I couldn’t stop crying because I was overflowing with emotions and I couldn’t/still can’t believe people flew across the country to celebrate us.”

In the next slide, Iwasaki thanked the venue space, caterers and trivia host for making the engagement party happen.

Koko Iwasaki Is Moving on to Wedding Planning

In the update, Iwasaki told her followers that she’s ready to move on to the wedding planning stage of the process.

Iwasaki and Nyemcheck got engaged in November 2022.

“11/26/2022 – Easy ask, easy yes,” Iwasaki wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of the couple, the first with Nyemcheck down on one knee, the next with the couple embracing, and the third showing off the engagement ring.

In his own post on his now-expired Instagram Stories, Nyemcheck kissed Iwasaki while taking their dogs for a walk.

The professional dancers met while dancing on “So You Think You Can Dance” season 14. While neither was declared the winner of that season, Iwasaki finished in second place and Nyemcheck was also a finalist. The couple first went public with their relationship in April 2018 after their time on the dance competition ended.

“I wanted to wait for a special time to post this picture or even post a picture of us in general, but then I thought about how silly that is, especially cause every day with you is so special,” Iwasaki wrote at the time. “My love.. We screeeaaam of laughter together. We order 6 meals minimum at any restaurant and eat ALL of it. You bring out my biggest, most cheesiest smile and you adore me on my absolute worst days. Living life with you is pure bliss & I thank you for YOU every single day.”

Iwasaki Was Crying While Sharing a Wedding Update With Her Fans

Iwasaki has been open with her fans about feeling emotional while planning for her upcoming wedding. On January 26, 2023, the dancer shared a wedding update.

“A picture I sent of me beginning to sob thinking about walking down the aisle to marry Kiki,” she wrote in the now-expired post on her Instagram Stories, which was accompanied by a photo of her crying while giving the camera a thumbs-up. “Full. on. Sob. She’s crazyyyyyyyyyyy. With emotional music obviously.”

When 2022 came to a close, Iwasaki took to Instagram to share some photos of the previous year. She included a caption saying it was her “favorite” year and included a video of the couple’s proposal.

“2022. WHAT A YEAR,” she wrote. “I’ve never felt this much love in my heart before and I’ve also never experienced a low that couldn’t get me out of bed. With that and everything in between, it’s been my favorite year that I’ve lived. 2023 has big shoes to fill. Happy New Years everyone! Let’s continue to grow.”

Iwasaski’s first season of “Dancing With the Stars” was in the fall of 2022. She was partnered with “Jersey Shore” man Vinny Guadagnino for the season, and they made it a little more than halfway through the season.

“Dancing With the Stars” is expected to return in the fall of 2023.