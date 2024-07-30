DWTS Pro Ties the Knot 1 Year After Getting Engaged

Another “Dancing With the Stars” pro is married. On Saturday, July 27, Koko Iwasaki tied the knot with longtime beau, Kiki Nyemchek, in Oregon. The couple shared the news on Instagram.

“Hands down this was the best weekend of our lives. We can say with confidence that we have the best family and friends in the entire world. There is so much to say and we are so overwhelmed with the outpour of love & support we have received! Thank yous just don’t even express an ounce of how much we truly feel inside. To all the guests who traveled from all around the world to be with us, it means more than you will ever know. Your presence was needed and felt,” Iwasaki captioned an Instagram post on July 29.

Iwasaki and Nyemchek first met in 2017 when they were both competing on season 14 of “So You Think You Can Dance.” They took their romance public a year later.

“I wanted to wait for a special time to post this picture or even post a picture of us in general, but then I thought about how silly that is, especially cause every day with you is so special,” Iwasaki wrote on Instagram in April 2018. “My love … We screeeaaam of laughter together. We order 6 meals minimum at any restaurant and eat ALL of it,” she added.

Nyemchek proposed in November 2022.

Fans Reacted to Koko Iwasaki & Kiki Nyemchek’s Wedding Photos

Brides magazine released the first photos of Iwasaki and Nyemchek’s wedding. Dozens of fans reacted to the pictures, many wishing the happy couple the best. Many of those comments came from Iwasaki’s DWTS family.

“Wow wow wow congratulations you two,” wrote DWTS pro Pasha Pashkov.

“The most beautiful weekend!!!! Congratulations newlyweds,” said Jenna Johnson, who attended the wedding with her husband, Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

“Congrats you two. Sending much love,” DWTS host Alfonso Ribeiro added.

“The most stunning wedding. Love you guys,” read Emma Slater’s comment. She was also in attendance.

Other “Dancing With the Stars” pros who attended the wedding include Alan Bersten and Peta Murgatroyd, the latter of whom was in the wedding party.

Koko Iwasaki Reminisced About Her Relationship Before Her Wedding Day

On July 25, Iwasaki took to Instagram to share some feelings she was experiencing ahead of her big day.

“As the weekend festivities start today, I’m holding onto every moment alone with myself and with Kiki. I’m currently sitting by the ocean & reminiscing on the past year of being engaged,” Iwasaki captioned an Instagram post, in part.

Along with the lengthy caption, Iwasaki shared a video of her and her now-husband that was taken during their photoshoot for their save-the-dates. For the pics, Iwasaki wore a white gown with spaghetti straps that criss crossed in the back and a high slit. Nyemchek was also dressed to the nines in a black suit.

“We hiked in a full suit and dress and had giggles the whole way. It’s a core memory in our engagement era,” Iwasaki’s caption continued.

