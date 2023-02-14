DWTS Dancer Asks Fellow Pro to Be Her Bridesmaid

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Koko Iwasaki is immersed in wedding planning right now and has started asking her friends to be her bridesmaids, including one of her fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pros.

Peta Murgatroyd Started Crying When Koko Iwasaki Asked Her to be a Bridesmaid

On her Instagram stories, dancer Peta Murgatroyd shared a video of herself opening a box from Iwasaki. Inside were some beautiful candles, a personalized glass and a personalized invitation that read, “Will you be my bridesmaid?”

In the video, Murgatroyd got choked up and said, “Don’t make me cry right now. Oh my god, you’re gonna make me cry! Oh my god, I love you so much,” as the two dancers embraced.

Iwasaki became engaged to fiance and fellow professional dancer Kiki Nyemchek on November 26, 2022. At the time, Iwasaki wrote on Instagram, “Easy ask, easy yes.”

In the comments, the “Dancing With the Stars” family was super excited for them.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!! Crying again and again. Can’t wait for you to experience this next INCREDIBLE chapter of your lives!! It’s the absolute BEST!!!!” wrote pro Jenna Johnson.

Johnson’s husband and fellow pro Val Chmerkovskiy added, “I fugggggggggginnnnnnnnn LOVE YOU GUYS!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats you two.”

Season 31 runner-up Gabby Windey wrote, “Omg!!! Congratulations 😭😭😭. You deserve all the happiness in the world!!! Im so happy for you two!!!!”

“Easy everything. Soulmates for sure,” wrote Murgatroyd.

Pro Gleb Savchenko wrote, “Love you guys ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations couldn’t be happier for both of you.”

Lindsay Arnold, Cheryl Burke, Brandon Armstrong, Alfonso Ribeiro, Alan Bersten, Amanda Kloots, Jessie James Decker and Daniella Karagach also left well-wishes.

According to Instagram, Iwasaki has also asked friends Sarah McGinley and Arielle Disciascio to be bridesmaids in addition to Murgatroyd.

Iwasaki & Nyemchek Had an Epic Engagement Party at the End of January

Iwasaki and her friends shared dozens of photos and videos from the big engagement party in New York City at the end of January. Disciascio put together a montage of the night and wrote a lengthy message to her dear friend.

“Still feeling the high of celebrating love in a room full of friends who are basically family,” wrote Disciascio. “My soul sister, I love you so much, from lunch club, rehearsals to sharing stages together and conversations for hours, I’m honored I get to be by your side through the most magical time of your life. I’m sooo grateful I get to witness the BIGGEST stage of your life. Keeks my broder you know what’s up, I love you & love how much you make my sis the happiest girl in the world. You’re a real one.”

Iwasaki replied, “Arielllleeeeeee. I love you so so so much! It’s crazy to think about the times we would compete against eachother, being backstage and us just always supporting eachother. And now fast forward all these years OF EVERYTHING together!!!! Like everything!!! And I wouldn’t be able to not have you by my side. ❤️ I love you for life! Soul sisters.”

McGinley posted a video montage of the night to Instagram on which Iwasaki commented, “When I tell you my cheeks hurt from smiling and laughing.”

After the party, Iwasaki posted a thank-you message to her future brother and sister-in-law Marcus and Michelle Nyemchek for throwing them such a “thoughtful” party.

“Family is everything to me and I am so excited to gain hundreds more 🤣 If you know Kiki you know he has a massive family lol. But in all seriousness, I didn’t really have family gatherings (blood related) growing up because it’s just me, my parents and my brother, so this is all really exciting for me! Lol. This was such an epic night of family and I can’t wait for forever more,” wrote Iwasaki.

She added, “The absolute biggest shoutout to my future brother & sister in law for throwing the most beautiful, detailed, thoughtful party for us. I love you two so incredibly much. Thank you for making our night so special, it was everything we could’ve wanted and more.”

There is no word yet as to when Iwasaki and Nyemchek are tying the knot.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 saw Iwasaki make her debut as a pro partner when she danced with “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino. They came in 7th place. The dancing competition show returns for its 32nd season in the fall of 2023 on Disney Plus.