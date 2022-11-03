DWTS Pro Slams Comments About Celebrity Partner, Choreography

New “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Koko Iwasaki is feeling the heat in the ballroom. During the Halloween show, judge Carrie Ann Inaba seemed to knock her for her choreography, saying that she should give her partner, Vinny Guadagnino, more complex choreography.

After the show, Iwasaki took to Instagram Stories to defend herself and her partner against the comments.

“Really proud of Vinny last night and what he was able to conquer on the dance floor,” she wrote in the now-expired post. “Nobody knows our process. Nobody knows the ins and outs of what Vinny goes through mentally, physically, and emotionally the way I do. From rehearsals to the stage – Nobody knows your celebrities capabilities like your pro does.”

She added that she has a “purpose and reasoning” behind what she choreographs for Guadagnino and the process they go through, and she thanked the fans who were voting for her.

“And for the others in my dms trying to tell me how to do my job, respectfully [peace sign emoji],” she wrote. “My only focus right now is Vinny and getting him to look and feel his best every single week. Much love.”

Guadagnino Also Defended Iwasaki From Harsh Comments

Guadagnino took to his Instagram comments to defend his dancing and Iwasaki’s choreography.

“You have the worst choreographer/dancer working with you,” one person commented on a recent post. “If you were matched with anyone…anyone else, you’d be doing so much better. “I’ve been watching you since day 1 of Jersey Shore. Still rooting for you, but she sucks! End of story!”

Guadagnino defended his partner.

“She’s AMAZING,” he wrote, “I’m not a dancer at all. She’s a miracle worker with what she pulls off and gets me to do.”

The post was flooded with comments telling Guadagnino that it was time for him to go home on “Dancing With the Stars,” though some commenters also took time to share their support for the “Jersey Shore” star.

During the Halloween week episode, Guadagnino and Iwasaki danced the Paso Doble to “Get Ghost.” The Paso Doble is a difficult dance for even seasoned dancers, and though the judges did not love it, Len Goodman did praise the routine for being mistake-free.

The couple earned 30 out of 40 points from the judges, which put them at the bottom of the leaderboard, but they did not end up in the bottom two after votes were tallied.

Iwasaki Previously Called Out Judge Comments For Being Too ‘Harsh’

In an interview with Us Weekly after the Monday, October 24 show, Iwasaki shared that she thinks some of the criticism from the judges this season has been a little “too harsh.”

During the “Michael Buble” theme week, the partners danced the Cha Cha to “Save the Last Dance for Me.” They missed a few steps near the beginning of the dance, and Len Goodman called it “a mess,” though he said he loves Guadagnino. They earned four 7s from the main judges, which was by far the lowest score of the night.

Us Weekly asked if Iwasaki and Guadagnino thought Goodman’s comment calling the dance “a mess” was “too harsh.”

“I did,” Iwasaki said. “As in not that he was gonna go home, but I thought it was a little harsh.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.