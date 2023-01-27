‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Shares Tearful Wedding Update

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Koko Iwasaki announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Kiki Nyemcheck on November 27, 2022, and now she provided her followers an update about how her wedding planning is going.

“A picture I sent of me beginning to sob thinking about walking down the aisle to marry Kiki,” she wrote in the now-expired post on her Instagram Stories, which was accompanied by a photo of her crying while giving the camera a thumbs-up. “Full. on. Sob. She’s crazyyyyyyyyyyy. With emotional music obviously.”

Iwasaki Says Getting Engaged Was an ‘Easy Yes’

When she announced the engagement, Iwasaki shared that it was easy to say yes to marrying her boyfriend.

“11/26/2022 – Easy ask, easy yes,” Iwasaki wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of the couple, the first with Nyemcheck down on one knee, the next with the couple embracing, and the third showing off the engagement ring.

In a separate Instagram Stories post, Nyemchek shared a photo of the couple kissing while holding the leashes of their dogs.

The couple met on the set of “So You Think You Can Dance” season 14, where Iwasaki was the runner-up and Nyemcheck came in fourth place. The dancers publicly announced their relationship in 2018.

At the end of 2022, Iwasaki reflected on her year and shared that it was her “favorite” in a caption alongside the video of Nyemcheck proposing.

“2022. WHAT A YEAR,” she wrote. “I’ve never felt this much love in my heart before and I’ve also never experienced a low that couldn’t get me out of bed. With that and everything in between, it’s been my favorite year that I’ve lived. 2023 has big shoes to fill. Happy New Years everyone! Let’s continue to grow.”

The Couple Has Been Together Since 2018

In April 2018, Iwasaki posted a photo of the couple together romantically for the first time.

“I wanted to wait for a special time to post this picture or even post a picture of us in general, but then I thought about how silly that is, especially cause every day with you is so special,” she wrote at the time. “My love.. We screeeaaam of laughter together. We order 6 meals minimum at any restaurant and eat ALL of it. You bring out my biggest, most cheesiest smile and you adore me on my absolute worst days. Living life with you is pure bliss & I thank you for YOU every single day.”

In June 2023, Nyemchek shared a touching message for Iwasaki.

“I wish you a massive Happy Birthday,” he wrote. “You are the most special person in my life. I celebrate you every day and I am so grateful to do it. I’m grateful for ALL of our moments together and I look forward to making more with you always and forever. I love you.”

During season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” Iwasaki took the floor as a professional dancer for the first time, pairing up with “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino. Iwasaki is currently on tour with “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023.