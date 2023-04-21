DWTS Alum Shades Ex-Husband’s New Wife

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant recently got a bit snarky when referencing her ex-husband and his current wife. Season 3 “DWTS” contestant Shanna Moakler and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker started dating in 2002, noted Us Weekly, and their rocky romance continued, off-and-on, until 2008. They married, separated, reunited, and divorced, and during their rocky relationship, they welcomed a son, Landon, and a daughter, Alabama, to their family.

After Barker and Moakler split for good, they battled over custody issues that were sometimes quite contentious, and they often struggled to co-parent smoothly. In late 2020, Barker started dating his long-time friend Kourtney Kardashian and their romance escalated quickly. Kardashian and Barker got married in Las Vegas in April 2022, detailed E! Online, and followed their Las Vegas nuptials up with both a courthouse wedding in California in May and an extravagant wedding in Italy a week later. While Barker has moved on, and Karashian gets along very well with his kids, there are still difficult moments with Moakler. Recently, Moakler shared a comment on social media that generated a significant amount of commentary from fans of the various parties.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shanna Moakler Dissed Kourtney Kardashian in an Instagram Comment

Moakler has received attention a number of times over the past few years for comments she has made regarding Barker and Kardashian. In 2021, TMZ caught up to her and chatted with her for a couple of minutes and Moakler did not hold back. “My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me,” Moakler declared. She was referring to rumors Barker had previously had a fling with another Kardashian sister prior to the romance that led to his current marriage. A recent Instagram comment demonstrated that Moakler’s distaste for her ex-husband’s new wife has not dissipated much, if at all.

Page Six detailed that the latest dig from Moakler came in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts. “I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus,” a fan wrote, referencing the Hulu special covering Kardashian and Barker’s wedding. In what appears to be a now-deleted response, Moakler wrote that Kardashian “post[s] more of my kids then [sic] her own lol.”

Moakler Received Mixed Feedback

Moakler seemed to get quite a bit of support in the comments sections of her Instagram posts after her diss toward Kardashian generated buzz. However, that was not necessarily the case elsewhere. There were plenty of negative responses to what she had written as well.

“You’ve handled all of this K stuff with much more grace than I could have mustered,” one Instagram supporter noted.

“Girl, you seem so sweet and honest and down to earth. I see you are trying to be the bigger person here and do what’s best for your children,” another noted. The commenter continued and referenced the Kardashians. “I’ve never seen such an entire family so self absorbed and self indulgent… Don’t ever feel bad about yourself, you are a lovely person.”

“We get it Shanna, you’re jealous… you need to love yourself and move on,” suggested a Redditor in the “KUWTK Snark” sub.

“It’s called co parenting, have a sit down and voice your concerns. She is not trying to replace you. Set the jealousy aside and stop dragging your kids in the middle,” read a comment on a different Instagram post of Moakler’s.

Moakler does not appear to have commented directly on the drama her earlier reply generated. However, she did share some additional thoughts on the overall situation with Barker and Kardashian on the April 19 episode of the podcast “Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel.” “I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they’re good to my kids, that’s all I care about, but I think the whole thing is really weird.” Moakler continued, “I really don’t have anything positive to say about it. It’s not because I’m bitter, and I’m definitely not jealous.”