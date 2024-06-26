Fans Taunt DWTS Alum for Family Vacation With Much Younger Boyfriend

Season 13 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Kristin Cavallari took a trip to the Bahamas with her boyfriend and her three kids.

The former MTV star shared some photos from the trip, during which she and Mark Estes enjoyed some fun in the sun. Moreover, Cavallari and Estes enjoyed some time on a boat with Cavallari’s three kids, Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor, whom she co-parents with ex-husband, Jay Cutler.

“Bahamas with my favorite people,” Cavallari captioned an Instagram post on June 24. Cavallari and Estes looked very loved up in a few of the snaps and it looked as though everyone had a great time. However, some fans were quick to taunt Cavallari over the age gap between her and her new guy; Cavallari is 37 while Estes is 24.

Instagram Users Teased Kristin Cavallari Over Her New Relationship

In one photo, Cavallari and Estes got close on the bow of a boat. In the next picture, Cavallari sat in the same spot with her kids. She also shared pictures swimming with the pigs, a popular excursion in the Bahamas. And, in one snap, Estes played in the sand with one of Cavallari’s sons.

Shortly after Cavallari posted the memories from her family vacation to the Caribbean, dozens of fans took to the comments section of the post to weigh in.

“Taking all four kids on vacation at once is a lot. Wow,” one person wrote.

“Is that her oldest son?” someone else asked, poking fun at Estes’ age.

“He sits at the kids dinner table,” a third comment read.

“Very special to have all 4 of your children together… enjoy your time together,” another Instagram user said.

“Awww…all your kids are playing nice,” a fifth added.

Many fans also let Cavallari know that they were happy for her as she looked really happy and relaxed herself.

Kristin Cavallari & Mark Estes Have Spoken Out About Their Age Gap

Cavallari and Estes went public with their romance February.

“He makes me happy,” the former “Hills” star captioned a pic of the two sitting together. In the time since, they have shared quite a few photos and videos together. Almost every time they post, someone makes a comment about their 13-year age gap.

Both Cavallari and Estes have fought back against the criticism they have received and they don’t seem to care too much about what other people think.

Cavallari chose to make a TikTok about the relationship.

“When they’re all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?” Cavallari captioned the video. She filmed herself doing a voice over bit.

“So, what are you gonna do about it? Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?” she mouthed before flashing a big smile.

Meanwhile, Estes kept things short and sweet when discussing his relationship with the podcast host.

“She makes happy, I make her happy,” Estes told E! News. “That’s what’s important, so I’m not too worried about the critics, honestly,” he added.

