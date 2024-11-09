DWTS Alum Makes Big Decision About Dating After Failed Romance

Kristin Cavallari has a big requirement for her future boyfriends less than two months after her split from Mark Estes.

Speaking on the November 5, 2024, episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 13 alum said she wants to find an older man who is not in the entertainment industry, and she added another big caveat.

“You want to know what else is a dealbreaker for me?” she asked on her podcast. “I want someone who’s had a vasectomy. I don’t want to have to worry about any of that [expletive]!”

She also wants to date a man who is already a father.

“And ideally, his kids would be a little bit older, so I don’t really have to deal with the day-to-day. Because I was like, I can’t have a Brady Bunch,” she said.

Cavallari, 37, shares three kids, Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler. When she was dating Estes, 24, she shocked fans by talking about possibly having a baby with him.

During an April 2024 episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, the mom of three surprised fans by revealing she would consider having a child with Estes. “I’m mulling it over,” she told her listeners at the time. “If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid.”

She later clarified that she wasn’t actively planning to have a baby and noted that she has “the kid conversation” with every man she dates. Cavallari did admit that Estes was the first guy that made her consider the possibility of having more children.

Kristin Cavallari Hinted at Mistakes She Made With Mark Estes

During her November podcast, Cavallari rattled off a list of other things she’s looking for in her future man. Seemingly addressing some mistakes she made with TikTok star Estes, such as meeting him through DMs and going Instagram official with him, Cavallari told her podcast listeners she’s “not looking to date anyone in entertainment.”

“And I will never date anyone from the DMs ever again, because it attracts the wrong type of guy,” she added.

“I’m never going to do a social media relationship again,” the Uncommon James founder continued. “I will say I’m in a relationship when I’m in a relationship. I will forever change his name. I will never [expletive] post him.”

Cavallari noted that she has gone out with one guy in particular “a couple times,” since splitting from Estes. “I told him I don’t want something serious. Because I don’t want anything serious right now, but I met him in real life,” she shared. “My next boyfriend’s going to be my next husband. The next guy I’m serious about is going to be my next husband.”

Kristin Cavallari’s Romance With Mark Estes Moved Very Fast

Cavallari broke all of her own rules with Estes. She went Instagram official with him in February 2024 by posting a photo of them together with the caption, “He makes me happy.”

In March 2024, she shared on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast that she met Estes, who is one of three Montana Boyz TikTokkers, after he DM’d her from the Montana Boyz TikTok account. She later had her assistant contact the Montana Boyz to book them for her podcast.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April 2024, Estes said his relationship with Cavallari was “as serious as serious gets.” The two had been dating for about two months at the time.