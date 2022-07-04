DWTS Alum Says Divorce Was the ‘Best Thing’ They Ever Did

TV star and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari says her divorce from NFL star Jay Cutler was actually the best thing that’s ever happened to her.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant opened up about the situation during an episode of “The School of Greatness” podcast.

“The scariest thing that I’ve ever done is get a divorce,” she said during the episode. “But it’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done and that has really jumpstarted my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now.”

Cavallari and Cutler called it quits in 2020. They share three children, Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5.

Cavallari Is Focusing on Her Children

Cavallari says her kids have provided her inspiration and healing throughout the process.

“My kids have inspired me to become the best version of myself,” Cavallari shared. “I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I am empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids – and support them and encourage them – that’s the most important thing.”

The reality TV star said that she knew that she needed to get out of the relationship when she was unhappy.

“Being in a relationship where I was really unhappy, that wasn’t going to work for me,” she shared. “And I knew in my gut for a long time that I had to do it.”

She also said she didn’t go back out and start dating right away.

“It’s gotten me to a really peaceful place,” she said. “I feel the best I’ve ever felt in my whole life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m no longer afraid of getting hurt.”

The star said she thinks that, looking back, she can “realize why everything happened.”

“As we get older life starts to make sense,” she said. “Life is really exciting to me now. And I’m just, I’m ready for everything that’s coming my way.”

Cavallari Also Opened Up About Gaining Weight

Cavallari took to Instagram to post about why her gaining weight was also a good thing.

“I’ve been sitting this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not,” she wrote next to a photo of herself in a bikini on the beach. “Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made. I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos.. and no, I never had an eating disorder.. that was purely stress.”

She added, “I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go.”

