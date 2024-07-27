DWTS Alum Reveals Plan to Disappear From the Spotlight By Age 40

Kristin Cavallari wants to leave her fame in the past.

The former “Laguna Beach” star turned “Dancing With the Stars” season 13 alum spoke out in a July 2024 interview with Bustle and revealed that she doesn’t want to be famous anymore.

“My celebrity could go away tomorrow and I would be really happy,” Cavallari, 37, admitted in the interview. “I want to work for two or three more years and literally be done and then open up a coffee shop in a little beach town just for fun.”

Kristin Cavallari Wants to Live a Quiet Life With Her Family 20 Years After Finding Fame

Cavallari has been in the spotlight since being cast as a teen star on MTV’s “Laguna Beach” in 2004. She then segued to “The Hills” before marrying former NFL player Jay Cutler and having three kids— Camden, now 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8. Cavallari and Cutler later starred in their own E! reality show, “Very Cavallari” but divorced in 2020. Since that time, the mom of three has stayed in the spotlight as a cookbook writer, podcast host, and founder of the jewelry company Uncommon James.

Cavallari, who lives in Nashville, said she has no plans to work once she hits a financial goal she has set. “I’m not going to be in Hollywood. I’ll be done,” she told Bustle. “I have a set amount of money in my mind, and then I’m done working. I just want to live a chill life. I’ve been grinding since I was 17, and I’m tired.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cavallari has a net worth of $30 million as of this writing.

The former MTV star also said she does not employ nannies or any household help and just wants to focus on her kids. “All I want to do is make the money from my podcast and Uncommon James and do what I need to do for those,” Cavallari said of her work commitments.

Kristin Cavallari Has Slowly Stepped Back From the Spotlight

Since becoming a mom, Cavallari has slowly segued out of the celebrity spotlight. In 2021, she said she wasn’t interested in returning to reality TV.

“Believe it or not, I’m actually kind of a private person,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Unless you know me, you don’t think that because I’ve been on reality TV since I was 17. I don’t know that I would want to go back. It offers up a level of anxiety, just being in the whole tabloid world.”

She found another way to connect with her fans with the launch of her “Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari” podcast in 2023. Cavallari told E! News in an interview, “I feel like the podcast is a nice way to stay connected to my audience without it offering up all that stress that comes with doing a reality show,” she explained. “And it’s on my terms, so I can talk about what I want to talk about. So, it’s the best of both worlds for me.”

