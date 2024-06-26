Kristin Cavallari Explains Why She’s Really Selling Her Nashville Dream Home

Kristin Cavallari revealed why she’s selling her house in Nashville.

In June 2024, the 37-year-old “Dancing With the Stars” season 13 alum listed her Franklin, Tennessee farmhouse for sale for $11 million. TMZ reported.

Speaking on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast on June 25, 2024, Cavallari explained that while she wasn’t looking for a new house, she felt that a “fresh start” would be good for her four years after her divorce from Jay Cutler.



Kristin Cavallari Called Her Farmhouse Her ‘Divorce House’

On her podcast, Cavallari spoke with her close friend Justin Anderson to talk about the changes in her life.

“I decided to buy a new house,” the Uncommon James founder told Anderson. “I wasn’t looking, but my real estate agent was like ‘Trust me, you want to come see this house.’ And I completely fell in love with it. And it was a big decision to me because my current house right now I love so much, and I’ve made this house exactly how I want it…But this new house is so incredible, I just decided to buy it.”

Cavallari admitted that her current house does remind her of her divorce. In 2020, she paid more than $5 million for the 28-acre property following her divorce from former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, People magazine reported at the time.

“It’s interesting because this house was so meaningful to me and it still is for many reasons,” she told Anderson. “But this is the house that I healed in. In a way, this is like my ‘divorce house.’ And this house will always be so special to me but there is something about completely starting over and having a fresh start now. I do feel like I’m in a completely different place in my life than I was four years ago, obviously. But I think having that complete fresh start is going to be really nice for me.”

Cavallari has been in a relationship with TikTok star Mark Estes, 24, since February 2024. He’s the first guy she’s introduced to her children, Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, since she split from their dad.

Estes told Us Weekly his relationship with the mom of three is “as serious as it gets.” But an inside source told TMZ that Estes isn’t moving in with Cavallari and her kids. The insider noted that while the romance is still going strong, the lovebirds are “not ready to live together full-time.”

Kristin Cavallari Renovated the Home She Is Selling

Cavallari’s country estate spans nearly 7,000-square-foot set on 28 acres. The home, which was fully renovated by Cavallari, includes a gym, pool, sauna, greenhouse, guest house, and a barn. As of this writing, the luxury listing is still active on Zillow.

In 2022, Cavallari revealed that she did extensive renovations on the house to make it her dream home. In a spread for My Domaine, The Entertaining Issue, she shared that she gutted the kitchen and bathrooms and added the pool and greenhouse during an 18-month renovation project.

“I am really thankful because this is the first house I’ve ever lived in that is exactly what I wanted aesthetically,” Cavallari said. “This is the first time I can truly say I really love my house.”

