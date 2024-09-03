Kristin Cavallari Shows Her Son’s Face on Social Media For the 1st Time

Kristin Cavallari’s son Cameron showed his face on her social media page for the first time.

The eldest son of the “Dancing With the Stars” season 13 alum and her ex-husband Jay Cutler made a cameo on Cavallari’s Instagram story on September 2, 2024. Cameron’s face was seen on camera as he made a batch of pumpkin spice syrup with his famous mom.

Cavallari shares three kids with Cutler— Cameron, 12, Jaxon 9, and Saylor, 8—and she has always been extremely protective about their privacy.

Kristin Cavallari Explained Cam’s Cameo After Fans Freaked Out

In the video shared to her story, Cavallari explained that her son asked if they had any pumpkin spice syrup, and she offered to make some. The recipe for Cavallari’s famous Pumpkin Spice Latte can be found in her cookbook “True Comfort.”

In the clip, Cavallari said her son would be her “little sous chef” as they prepared the recipe. Cameron stood with his hands behind his head as his mom got the ingredients together. He also appeared to be singing in the background as the Uncommon James founder added ingredients to a saucepan. Cameron occasionally popped his head around to face the camera. The 12-year-old wore a white t-shirt, and his hair was long at the top.

In a follow-up story, Cavallari revealed that she was flooded with DMs from fans who alerted her that her son’s face was shown on camera. “I know,” she said. “He’s a little bit older now and he wants to be on social media. Which is the only reason why I showed him.”

Cameron could be heard saying “yeah” in the background.

Cavallari continued, “The only reason I haven’t shown my kids is because I wanted to give them the choice when they got older. And he’s 12 going on 28, so he is mature enough to make that decision now. But I appreciate everyone looking out.”

Kristin Cavallari Previously Explained Why She Hides Her Children’s Faces

Cavallari has always hidden her children’s faces in her social media posts. In 2021 the former MTV star posted an Instagram photo with her mom, Jude, and her three kids posing on the front porch of her home in Franklin, Tennessee. But Cavallari’s kids all posed with their backs to the camera and kept their faces hidden. She also covered their faces with stickers in past social media posts.

Cavallari told People magazine that she wanted her kids to be “kids” even though she and their dad are in the public eye. “I don’t even really show them on social media,” she told the magazine in 2018. “If I post them, it’s of the back of their head or something to that degree. When they’re old enough to decide if they want a camera following them around that’s one thing.”

She addressed the subject again in a 2022 Instagram post in which her middle child, Jaxon, posed with a birthday ballroom in front of his face. “I realize a lot of you don’t get it,” Cavallari said of the photo. “I want my kids to make their own decision to be on social media instead of me making it for them.”

The following year, Cavallari told Us Weekly that her sons were becoming “obsessed” with the social media platforms YouTube and TikTok. “I just joined TikTok and my oldest is, like, checking my numbers constantly. Like, ‘How many followers do you have now?’” she shared in 2023. “I still think they’re a little young to be on that stuff, but the day is coming, of course.”

She added, “I just want to respect their privacy until they’re old enough to make that decision. I think I want to keep them off of social media for a few more years. I mean, my oldest is almost 11, but I think that’s really young to be on social media.”

Cavallari admitted she’s “excited” for her kids to someday join social media because then she can start posting them, too. “Because, I mean, of course, I wanna share that whole part of my world with people,” she said.