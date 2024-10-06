DWTS Alum’s 7-Month Romance ‘Ran Its Course’: Source

Season 13 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Kristin Cavallari may have split from Mark Estes due to their age gap. More specifically, the two weren’t on the same page when it came to how they viewed the future, according to a source.

“As they started to get more serious in their relationship, issues started to surface. They kept having conversations about the future but weren’t aligned. Kristin realized they were on different pages with what they wanted long-term,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“Having another baby was something Kristin wasn’t sure she was on the same page about. She was open to it but also felt very content with her life and family. The age difference was a big factor, and them being in different stages of life was the dealbreaker,” the source added.

Cavallari, 37, has three kids with ex-husband Jay Cutler: Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8. She and Estes, 24, had been dating since February 2024. They made their relationship Instagram official at that time.

Us Weekly’s source explained that Cavallari and Estes “enjoyed their time together” and don’t have any “animosity between them.” Ultimately, however, the relationship “ran its course.”

Kristin Cavallari & Mark Estes Have Both Spoken Out About the Split

After news of their split surfaced on the internet, both Cavallari and Estes spoke out their breakup.

“It’s hard because I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it’s not right, and it’s not because of love lost or something bad happened. No one cheated, no one was mean, like no one did anything,” Cavallari explained on the October 1, 2024, episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast.

“I just know long-term he needs to experience life, he’s young. I look back when I was 24 and how much life has happened between then. Those are crucial years, those are formative years, they’re when you find yourself and he needs to be able to do that,” she continued, seemingly confirming what Us Weekly’s source said.

Meanwhile, Estes’ rep released a statement on his client’s behalf.

“Mark has immense love and respect for Kristin and their time together. He’s focused on the future of his business and his project in development with Vice Studios,” the rep told E! News on October 2.

Kristin Cavallari & Mark Estes Previously Defended Their Age Gap

Cavallari and Estes have both taken a lot of heat for their 13-year age gap. However, they both chose to ignore the naysayers early on and they both previously defended their relationship.

“I understand what it looks like from the outside world of, like, yeah, I’m dating a 24-year-old, but no one in my life has been like, ‘This is weird.’ Everyone’s like, ‘I get it. It makes sense.’ I own my own house. I have kids. I don’t need a man for anything other than just pure happiness,” Cavallari told Bustle in an article published in July 2024.

“Emotionally, he’s able to step up to the plate, and he’s shown up for me more than anyone else I’ve ever dated,” she added.

Estes didn’t concern himself too much with the negativity.

“She makes happy, I make her happy,” Estes told E! News in March 2024. “That’s what’s important, so I’m not too worried about the critics, honestly,” he added

READ NEXT: Derek Hough Shares Big Update on Future With Hayley Erbert