Kristin Cavallari Reveals Why She Broke Up With ‘Best Boyfriend’ Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari shared details on her breakup with her boyfriend of seven months, Mark Estes .

On the October 1, 2204 episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, the 37-year-old mom of three said it all came down to age and life experience with the 24-year-old Montana Boyz TikTok star she dated since February 2024.

“Mark and I broke up,” Cavallari said on her podcast. “It’s hard because I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it’s not right, and it’s not because of love lost or something bad happened. No one cheated, no one was mean, like no one did anything.”

“He’s been the best boyfriend I’ve ever had,” the “Dancing With the Stars” season 13 alum added. “I just know long-term he needs to experience life, he’s young. I look back when I was 24 and how much life has happened between then. Those are crucial years, those are formative years, they’re when you find yourself and he needs to be able to do that. “

“I know that one day he will look back and understand it, And I actually think one day he will look back and thank me,” Cavallari added.

Cavallari first addressed her split from Estes during a guest spot on “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper’s Unwell tour in Austin, Texas in late September. After Cooper described the mom of three as “newly single,” Cavallari told the crowd her breakup was “fresh,” as seen in a video posted by @bravobravobravobri Instagram account.

While she offered no further details to Cooper, on her podcast, Cavallari admitted that she “started to feel the age a little bit with life experience” while with Estes.

Kristin Cavallari Said Mark Estes Deserves to Have His Own Family

Cavallari and Estes went Instagram official in February 2024. In April, Estes told Us Weekly his relationship with Cavallari “very serious” after only two months of dating. “I’d say as serious as it gets,” he added.

The couple discussed a future together. On a previous episode of “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, Cavallari admitted that babies had been on her mind since she started dating Estes. “I’m not actively thinking about it, but it’s definitely in the back of my mind, is, you know, he wants to have a kid. I’m mulling it over,” she said in April. “If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid.”

Cavallari already shares three kids with her ex-husband Jay Cutler: Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8.

As recently as early September 2024, Estes revealed that his “end goals” were to be married and have a baby with Cavallari. “Obviously I would like to have my own kid at the end of the day, but I think we decided to just keep on keeping on, I don’t think we need to make any serious decisions … right now,” he said on her podcast on September 3, according to Page Six.

Following Cavallari’s split from Estes, a source told Us Weekly that issues surrounding marriage and kids became the “dealbreaker’ for the couple. Estes had been very vocal about his desire to “settle down and start a family” from the jump, the insider said. “Having another baby was something Kristin wasn’t sure she was on the same page about,” the source added.

On her podcast, Cavallari explained that Estes deserved to have a family of his own someday. “He will make someone so happy one day … and he will have a beautiful family of his own,” she said. “Which he should do, he should go and have multiple kids, you know?”

Kristin Cavallari Has No Regrets About Her Whirlwind Romance With Mark Estes

Cavallari previously revealed that Estes was the first guy she introduced to her kids after divorcing Cutler. In August, she told E! News, “My kids love him. He loves my kids. He actually took my kids to school, and it’s just—he fits in very well. And I’m really thankful for that.”

On her podcast, she said she has “no regrets” about introducing Estes to her children. “I don’t regret going public with him. I don’t regret introducing him to my kids,” she said on “Let’s Be Honest.”

She added, “I don’t regret anything It was such a good, happy relationship. And I think with every relationship you learn, and you grow from. And I will forever look back at Mark and I with such fond memories and just pure happiness.”

Cavallari also said she hopes to remain friends with Estes and has no interest in dating anyone else right now.