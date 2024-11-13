DWTS Alum’s Ex Spotted With New Girl Weeks After Split

Kristin Cavallari’s ex, Mark Estes hung out with a new reality star less than two weeks after their breakup.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 13 alum ended things with the Montana Boyz TikTok star in September after seven months of dating.

On November 10, 2024, “Love Island U.S.A.” alum Liv Walker was spotted with Estes at a bar in Nashville, TMZ reported. While they were not alone—fellow Montana Boyz Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox were also there— and the two did get flirty.

Walker, 22, posted a TikTok video from the evening during which Estes, 24, jokingly held out a diamond ring and proposed to her. “Liv Ellie Walker, will you marry me?” Estes asks. While the Peacock star is not shown in the clip, she can be heard gushing, “Look at my diamond.”

Over the video, the 22-year-old “LOve Island” star then asked, “Should I say yes?”

“I guess I’m mrs montana now,” Walker captioned the clip.

Kristin Cavallari Also Met Up With Mark Estes

Cavallari, 37, made headlines for her relationship with Estes, who is 13 years her junior. The two had a whirlwind romance, but on the October 1, 2204 episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, the mom of three revealed that she ended things with the TikTok star. She cited their age difference as a major factor.

“I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it’s not right,” she said on her podcast. “He’s been the best boyfriend I’ve ever had,” she added. “I just know long-term he needs to experience life, he’s young. … I know that one day he will look back and understand it and I actually think one day he will look back and thank me.”

A little more than a month later, TMZ posted photos of Cavallari and Estes at Kid Rock’s Big A– Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville. The exes posted along with Montana Boyz’ Kade Wilcox during their meetup at the Nashville bar.

Kristin Cavallari Hopes to Date An Older Man Next

Cavallari is dating following her split from Estes. On “Let’s Be Honest,” she shared that she is leaning toward dating older guys at this stage. “I’m now like really wanting someone older who I can like learn and grow from,” she explained. She added, “You want to know what else is a dealbreaker for me? I want someone who’s had a vasectomy, I don’t have to worry about any of that [expletive].”

The former “The Hills’ star added, “I think dads are the ones who obviously have had vasectomy like no one without kids is going to have a vasectomy. I also need a dad, and ideally his kids would be a little bit older, so I don’t really have to deal with it the day-to-day. Because I also like I can’t have a ‘Brady Bunch.’ I don’t want a ‘Brady Bunch.’”

Cavallari already shares three kids with her ex-husband Jay Cutler: Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8.

“So okay, perfect guy for me,” she continued on her podcast. “44, successful, has like two kids going off to college, vasectomy.”

Following Cavallari’s split from Estes, an insider told Us Weekly that issues surrounding children became the “dealbreaker” as Estes had been very vocal about his desire to “settle down and start a family.” “Having another baby was something Kristin wasn’t sure she was on the same page about,” the insider said.