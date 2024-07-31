Kristin Cavallari Shoots Steamy Ad Campaign With New Boyfriend Mark Estes & Fans Love It

Kristin Cavallari starred in a sizzling ad campaign—and her co-star was her new boyfriend, Mark Estes .

The 37-year-old “Dancing With the Stars” season 13 alum has been dating the 24-year-old “Montana Boyz” TikTok star since February 13, 2024, according to People magazine.

The new couple two hard launched their romance via an Instagram photo taken in Los Cabos on February 27, but what fans didn’t know is that they were also in Mexico to shoot the promo for Hard Feelings, the first-ever full fragrance for Cavallari’s Uncommon James brand.

Fans Reacted to the Hard Feelings Ad Campaign When It Dropped in July 2024

On July 30, Cavallari’s Uncommon James brand dropped the campaign video and photos for Hard Feelings. The clip features the former “Laguna Beach” star in the desert where she meets up with her shirtless man, all the while holding a bottle of her new scent.

In an accompanying press release provided to Heavy, the debut scent was described as “both complex and sensual.” The fragrance was two years in the making and is clean, vegan, and EWG Verified, per the release.

“I’m thrilled for it to be our first fragrance. It’s sexy, moody, complex and embodies the duality of soft femininity and strong masculinity. It’s unlike anything you’ve ever smelled before, and I cannot wait for everyone to wear this,” Cavallari said in a statement.

On Instagram, Cavallari told her 4.9 million followers, “HARD FEELINGS- our first fragrance – is officially out. The perfect balance between masculine and feminine, a blend of rose, tobacco, bergamot, cedarwood and sandalwood 🙌🏻 it’s been in the making for over 2 years and I couldn’t be more excited for y’all to fall in love with it 🤍.”

Fans fell in love with the ad campaign.

“This looks like an Abercrombie ad I love it,” one fan wrote.

“When you don’t have to pay the male model 🙌🏻,” a another commenter added.

“Talk about MARKeting,” a third wrote.

“HELL YES I WAS WAITING FOR MARK TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN ONE OF THESE SHOOTS,” another chimed in.

“I mean ….best marketing campaign I’ve ever seen.🔥🔥🔥Cannot WAIT to get my hands on this ❤️,” added another fan.

Hard Feelings is available for purchase at uncommonjames.com.

This Isn’t Kristin Cavallari’s First Steamy Ad Campaign

This isn’t the first time Cavallari has sizzled onscreen. In 2022, she teamed up with “The Bachelor” alum Tyler Cameron to promote the “Untamed” collection for her Uncommon James jewelry line.

The Western-themed shoot featured Cavallari wearing a white gown and gallivanting with Cameron in the desert. The steamy ad had tongues wagging. Many fans were into the idea of the mom of three hooking up with the Bachelor Nation hunk. But Cavallari clarified there was no real-life romance between her and Cameron.

During a 2022 appearance on “The Bellas Podcast,” Cavallari admitted she recruited Cameron because she knew he’d get people buzzing. “I mean, that’s why I hired the guy, to get press,” she told hosts Brie and Nikki Garcia. “It worked. I was like, ‘Check that box.'”

But in late 2023, she revealed that the kisses she shared with Cameron in the ad weren’t completely fake. During an episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, she named Cameron as her “hottest” hookup of all time.

“Tyler Cameron and believe it or not, you guys — I know this is really freaking hard to believe — he’s hotter in person,” she told her listeners. “It’s insane. It’s insane. So yeah, TC for you, baby.”

