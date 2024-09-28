Kristin Cavallari Splits From Boyfriend Mark Estes After 7 Months

Kristin Cavallari is single seven months after debuting her romance with boyfriend Mark Estes.

On September 27, a source told People magazine that the 37-year-old “Dancing With the Stars” season 13 alum ended her relationship with the 24-year-old Montana Boyz TikTok star.

Cavallari publicly confirmed the split during an appearance at “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper’s Unwell tour in Austin, Texas. After Cooper described the mom of three as “newly single,” Cavallari told the crowd her breakup was “fresh,” the outlet reported.

In a clip from the segment posted by @bravobravobravobri Instagram account, Cavallari admitted she hadn’t planned to say anything about her split onstage.

The former couple went public with their romance in February 2024. In April, Estes told Us Weekly his relationship with Cavallari was “very serious” after two months of dating. “I’d say as serious as it gets,” he added.

Kristin Cavallari Talked About Having Babies With Mark Estes

Cavallari shares three kids, Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler.

On her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, Cavallari revealed that Estes, whom she calls “Montana,” was the first boyfriend she introduced to her kids. “I think, more than anything, my kids are really excited for me,” she said in early 2024. “This is the real first guy I’d say they’ve met.”

During an April 2024 episode of her podcast, Cavallari admitted she would consider having a child with Estes. “I’m mulling it over,” she told her listeners. “If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid.”

She later clarified her timeline. “I’m not over here like, ‘Should I have a baby? Should I not have a baby?’ I’ve been dating Montana for a couple of months. We’re just gonna slow our roll and continue to date,” she said. Cavallari noted that she has “the kid conversation” with every guy she dates, but that Estes was the first beau that had her considering the possibility of more children.

“I thought I was done having kids,” she admitted on her podcast. “Montana is the first guy in four years where I have thought, ‘Hmm, maybe I would have another kid.’ Everyone else I’ve gone out with it was like, ‘No, I’m not having any more kids.’ But you meet the right person and they can change that for you.”

In September 2024, Estes admitted that his “end goals” were to be married and have a baby. “Obviously I would like to have my own kid at the end of the day. But I think we decided to just keep on keeping on. I don’t think we need to make any serious decisions … right now,” he said on September 3, according to Page Six.

Kristin Cavallari Had No Plans to Live With Mark Estes

While Cavallari’s relationship with Estes was serious, a source previously claimed she had no plans to live with him.

Cavallari listed her Nashville home for sale in June 2024. At the time, a source told TMZ she was not looking for a love shack with Estes. The insider told the outlet that Cavallari had no plans to house hunt with Estes or live with him, explaining that while the romance was still going strong, the two were “not ready to live together full-time.”

Cavallari has not shared further details on her split from Estes. On September 27, she posted an Instagrm story to plug an upcoming podcast episode about “the benefits of staying friends with your exes.” Cavallari revealed that her guest would be fitness trainer Jason Walsh, who was the first guy she dated post divorce.