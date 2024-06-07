Kristin Cavallari Has Big Family News 4 Months Into Dating Boyfriend Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari is about to make a major life change.

The 37-year-old “Dancing With the Stars” season 13 alum is making a big move with her three kids, Camden, Jax, and Saylor, just four months after starting a romance with her 24-year-old boyfriend, Montana Boyz Tik Tok star Mark Estes.

Cavallari began dating Estes on Valentine’s Day 2024. Just a few months later, she listed her Nashville-area farmhouse for sale, TMZ reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kristin Cavallari Listed Her Home For $11 Million 4 Years After Buying It

TMZ shared details on the listing for Cavallari’s sprawling, four-bedroom, five-bath farmhouse. The former MTV star purchased the “chic country estate” in Franklin, Tennessee for $3 million following her divorce from former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler in 2020. Four years later, she’s asking $11 million for the house, the outlet noted.

The nearly 7,000-square-foot main living space is set on 28 acres. The fully renovated home includes a large kitchen, huge walk-in closets, a gym, pool and sauna, and a greenhouse. There’s also a guest house and a barn. The listing is held by Tim Thompson Premier Realtors in Franklin.

In June 2024, Cavallari shared a slideshow of photos that featured various rooms in her house as well as her yard.

Kristin Cavallari Planned to Live in Her House For a Long Time

Cavallari previously opened up about the renovations she did on her house after she first bought it. Speaking with My Domaine, The Entertaining Issue, the mom of three said knew she was meant to live in the Franklin house.

“I walked in and knew immediately that it was my house,” Cavallari said in 2022. “It was the energy more than anything. It’s like it was calling my name. Had I waited a month, I never would have gotten it because that’s when everyone started moving out here. To this day, I thank my lucky stars that it all worked out. Honestly, it was like everything just aligned for me.”

She also gushed that the house had exactly what she wanted “aesthetically” following an 18-month renovation that included a kitchen and bathroom redo and the installation of a pool and greenhouse. “This is the first time I can truly say I really love my house,” she added. “I can’t say enough good things about Tennessee. It’s very grounding for me and I feel so at ease here. This is home as far as I can see into the future.”

It is unclear if Cavallari plans to stay in Nashville or relocate with her new man. In April, Estes told Us Weekly his relationship with Cavallari was “very serious” after just two months of dating. “I’d say as serious as it gets,” the TikTok star added.

Cavallari’s kids are already smitten with Estes, who is from Montana. In a March 2024 episode of her podcast, “Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari,” the Uncommon James founder shared that her sons were excited to show Estes their rooms the first time he came over to the house.

