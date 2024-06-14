Kristin Cavallari’s Move Won’t Involve New Boyfriend Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari is making a big move, but it has nothing to do with her 24-year-old boyfriend, Mark Estes.

The 37-year-old “Dancing With the Stars” season 13 alum has listed her Nashville home for sale. But she is not house hunting with her Montana Boyz beau, according to TMZ.

Cavallari began dating Estes on Valentine’s Day 2024. Two months later, Estes told Us Weekly his relationship with the mom of three was “as serious as it gets.”

Cavallari, who shares kids, Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler, went so far as to say she’d consider having a child with Estes if he turns out to be “the one.” During an April 2024 episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast she admitted she is “mulling” over the idea of having a fourth child. “If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid,” she shared.

But she also clarified, “I’ve been dating Montana for a couple of months. We’re just gonna slow our roll and continue to date.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kristin Cavallari Has No Plans to Live With Her Boyfriend Mark Estes & Will Buy a House Nearby Due to Her Kids’ Schools

On June 6, TMZ reported that Cavallari listed her four-bedroom Franklin Tennessee house for $11 million. The listing for Cavallari’s “chic country estate” reveals that the living space spans nearly 7,000-square-foot set on 28 acres. The fully renovated dream home includes a gym, pool and sauna, greenhouse, guest house, and a barn. As of this writing, the listing is still active on Zillow.

As for her new place, an insider told TMZ that Cavallari does not plan to house hunt with Estes or live with him. The source told the outlet that while the romance is still going strong, the two are “not ready to live together full-time.”

Instead, Estes will remain in his own Nashville residence. Cavallari will continue to look for a new house on her own in the area. The Uncommon James founder reportedly plans to remain in Nashville to be near her kids’ schools.

Kristin Cavallari Purchased the Nashville Home She Is Selling Following Her Divorce From Jay Cutler

Cavallari originally purchased the Franklin home for $3 million following her divorce from former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler in 2020. The purchase came after the couple sold their 20,000-square-foot Nashville mansion for $3.7 million during their divorce, per Entertainment Tonight.

According to Us Weekly, Cavallari reportedly filed court documents to force Cutler to release frozen assets so she could buy a new home amid their split.

In June 2020, Cavallari shared a Father’s Day tribute to Cutler. In the post, she teased that he spent the day with her at her new house with their kids. While she hinted at an amicable co-parenting relationship, Cavallari recently noted she was in an extremely toxic situation with Cutler.

Speaking on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast in June 2024, Cavallari shared that she lost a lot of weight due to the stress of the unhappy marriage. “I was very thin,” she admitted. “I got down to 102 [pounds].”

Cavallari explained, “I was so unhappy and so stressed out. I look back at photos from that time period and I am like, ’ I was rail [expletive] thin.’ I was skin and bones.”

“I think I look so much better now. And that was just stress,” she added. “That was being in a really unhappy marriage, quite honestly. Literally, I was so unhappy, and I had way too much on my plate.”

