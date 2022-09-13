DWTS Alum Welcomes New Family Member

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Kristin Cavallari is a new dog mom.

The former “The Hills” star, who was partnered with Mark Ballas for DWTS season 13, split from her husband, former NFL star Jay Cutler in 2020, and has three kids, Jaxon, Camden, and Saylor, from her marriage. But the busy mom and businesswoman recently welcomed an adorable new dog into her Nashville home – and it wasn’t an easy adoption.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kristin Cavallari Welcomed an Adorable Bernedoodle Dog into Her Home

In September 2022, Cavallari shared a photo on Instagram that showed her cuddling a small black and white dog. A second photo featured the dog solo. She captioned the sweet post simply with, “Quinn.”

Fans and friends were quick to react to the too-cute pics.

“Omgggggg coming over asap,” wrote former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“Oh my he’s like an actual teddy bear,” another wrote.

“Cannot handle this cuteness!!! So excited for you!!” a third fan chimed in.

But others questioned how Cavallari got the dog.

“Oh no… please please tell me that’s a rescue,” one commenter wrote.

“Why do you celebrities BUY designer dogs?????????? Go to the shelter for crying out freaking loud!!!!!!!!!” another wrote.

But another fan noted that Cavallari previously posted a pic on her story with the hashtag #adoptdontshop, hinting that the dog may have come from an animal rescue.

Kristin Cavallari Was on a Long Wait List to Get Quinn & She Has Several Other Dogs

The new pic was not the first time fans saw Cavallari’s dog. On August 22, 2022, the Uncommon James founder posted to her Instagram stories to tease her dog’s homecoming.

Cavallari shared two photos of the dog with the caption, “Been on the waitlist for over a year. Just found out my little Quinn is coming home soon. …My lil Bernedoodle.”

In addition to Quinn, Cavallari has several other dogs. In 2017, the mom of three announced she welcomed a new German Shepherd, Kona, as a companion for her shepherd, Bane. “Added another living thing to the Cutler crew because yes, we have lost our minds,” the mom of three captioned a snap of the two dogs on Instagram.

Cavallari previously had a Yorkie named Bardot. She often posted photos of the dog on Instagram, including one of Bardot on a walk with one of the German Shepherds and her daughter, Saylor. “Walks with my girls,” Cavallari wrote.

Bardot also appeared alongside Cavallari’s three kids in an ad for her Little James Clothing line.

Cavallari’s longtime companion passed away in November 2021. The DWTS season 13 alum shared the news with fans on her Instagram page along with several photos of the dog. “Had to say goodbye to my little girl Bardot this morning,” she wrote at the time. “She was the sweetest, best dog on the planet. She lived many lives with me. From 2 single gals living in West Hollywood, to a full blown family, back to being single…she was with me every step of the way.”

Cavallari also noted that the family was prepared for Bardot’s passing. “The kids spoiled her this weekend and we all got to say our goodbyes. We love you Barzy…you’ll be missed greatly,” she wrote.

