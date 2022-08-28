DWTS Alum Welcomes Long-Awaited New Addition to Family

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is about to welcome a new addition to her family – and it has been a long time coming.

DWTS season 13 contestant Kristin Cavallari recently revealed that she’s getting a new “baby” – of the canine variety, that is. The Uncommon James founder, who split from her husband, former NFL star Jay Cutler in 2020, is expanding her brood with an adorable pup. Cavallari and Cutler share kids Jaxon, Camden, and Saylor, but the kids will soon have a new playmate at their mom’s Nashville home.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kristin Cavallari Revealed She is Adopting a Bernedoodle Puppy After Waiting for More Than a Year

In a post on her Instagram story on August 22, 2022, Cavallari shared a photo of an adorable black and white puppy dog. In the caption, she revealed that she will soon be welcoming the puppy into her family.

“Been on the waitlist for over a year. Just found out my little Quinn is coming home soon,” Cavallari wrote. The former “Laguna Beach” star captioned a second pic of the pup with, “My lil Bernedoodle.”

According to Purina UK, the Bernedoodle is a cross between a Bernese mountain dog and a poodle. The dog mix doesn’t shed a lot and typically lives longer than other breeds, the site noted.

Kristin Cavallari is a Dog Lover & Has Owned Several Breeds Over the Years

Longtime fans have seen several dogs in Cavallari’s life. In 2017, the reality star welcomed a new German Shepherd to accompany her other shepherd, Bane.

“Added another living thing to the Cutler crew because yes, we have lost our minds,” the mom of three captioned a snap of the two dogs on Instagram. “#TrainedKiller #DontMessWithThisCrew.”

In 2018, fans got a glimpse of Cavallari’s training session with her German shepherd, which she named Kona. In a “Very Cavallari” scene that was also posted by E! News, Cavallari struggled with giving her dog commands because the pup was actually from Germany and couldn’t understand her.

“What’s her ‘heal’ word in German?” Cavallari asked Cutler. “She doesn’t speak English and I don’t know how to tell her to heal in German.”

She later explained her dilemma in a confessional.

“One of my German Shepherds speaks German because she came from Germany,” Cavallari said. “She came with her little list of all of her words in English and then in German and I have it posted up on the wall because I can’t remember s***.”

Fans also got to know Cavallari’s longtime companion, a Yorkie named Bardot. The dog’s name came from Cavallari’s favorite style icon, whom she once revealed was Bridget Bardot, per Seventeen.

In November 2021, Cavallari’s beloved Bardot passed away.

“Sad to say goodbye to my little girl Bardot this morning. She was the sweetest, best dog on the planet,” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum wrote, per The Daily Mail. “She lived many lives with me. From 2 single gals living in West Hollywood, to a full blown family, back to being single…she was with me every step of the way.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Hints She Kissed Ex During Reunion>