DWTS Alum Reveals Secret Surgery

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum got real with her fans.

Kristin Cavallari, who competed on DWTS season 13 with pro partner Mark Ballas, recently confessed that she had surgery after having three kids.

The 35-year-old “Laguna Beach” alum turned Uncommon James founder has three kids, Jaxon, Camden, and Saylor, from her marriage to former NFL star Jay Cutler. The celebrity couple split in 2020. Since that time, Cavallari has been bold about posting body-positive swimsuit photos on social media.

“I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin,” she posted on Instagram in June 2022.

In addition to her workouts, Cavallari recently revealed what made her more confident.

Kristin Cavallari Admitted She Had Breast Surgery After Becoming a Mom

Cavallari has been vocal about how she hasn’t enhanced her face with Botox or fillers. But in a recent Instagram story Q&A screenshot by Page Six, the mom of three answered a fan that asked her about her body with, “Are your boobs real? They look amazing! (Jealous mom of 2 here).”

“Gonna keep it real with y’all: got a lift after breastfeeding all 3 kids,” Cavallari captioned a reply pic of her posing in a white bikini.

While this is the first time Cavallari has publicly addressed her breast lift, in June 2022, an insider told OK magazine that the reality star treated herself to breast surgery after her divorce.

“She’s had three kids and wanted to get some shape in her bustling,” the source said of the “Very Cavallari” star. “She’s gone up at least two cup sizes. She’s very pleased with the results and has been showing off her figure on social media.”

Kristin Cavallari Revealed Why She Won’t Do Botox or Fillers

According to E! News, in her new Q&A, Cavallari reiterated that she has “never done” facial fillers.

“It’s not for me,” she said. “But I’ve seen it look amazing on some people. My concern is that we don’t know the long-term effects of it (and I don’t mean 5-10 years, I mean like 20 years) and I think your face is muscle, so we need to work it out the same way we would any other muscle. …I’m super animated so I need my face to move and honestly, my lines don’t bother me.”

But during a previous interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, she admitted that she tried a Botox alternative once and didn’t like the results.

“I’m not 55, I’m f***ing 35,” Cavallari told host Amanda Hirsch. “The only thing I’ve ever done is, actually …I did Dysport under my eyes. F***ing hated it. This is why I don’t do this stuff. I felt like every time I smiled, it got rid of my lines but it made the bags under my eyes more prominent. I look at photos from that six-month period and I’m like, ugh — I can’t look at it.”

“I need my face to move,” the DWTS alum added. “I have fine lines. I do. They don’t bother me. I’ve just seen so many people get carried away with it. You’re no longer comparing yourself to like your face when you started getting Botox or filler or whatever. So like you keep going and going and going and then all of a sudden your face looks crazy.”

